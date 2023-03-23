Join These Exciting Sessions! Please Register Now for GDDF 2023

⇓ More from ICTworks

RSVP Now for the Global Digital Development Forum on April 26-27, 2023.

Already over 1,170 of your peers have registered for this virtual ICT4D conference co-organized by USAID, TechChange, Deloitte, and Chemonics, with DAI, Google, RTI International, and Save the Children around major themes important to emerging technology and international development.

The Global Digital Development Forum will feature captivating content on TechChange’s signature online platform, along with in-person watch parties in Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, India, and Brazil (with more coming) and an exclusive in-person Washington, DC event.

We are focusing on three key areas of digital development – exploring transformative questions, industry-defining discussion, new voices, creative ideas for each area:

Do the risks of generative AI outweigh its benefits? Where are we with quantum computing? Are blockchains still relevant to developing countries? Will sensors and Internet-of-Things improve geospatial data accuracy? Can 5G bridge last mile digital divides? How can emerging tech be useful in the most challenging settings? Who is iterating on the leading edge? Locally-led Development: Where are the innovative locally-created digital solutions? What role do global tech companies play? How can digital development harness local digital ecosystems? What does locally-led ICT4D mean for international development? Who is successful with local digital solutions? How can digital development foster greater diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility?

Where are the innovative locally-created digital solutions? What role do global tech companies play? How can digital development harness local digital ecosystems? What does locally-led ICT4D mean for international development? Who is successful with local digital solutions? How can digital development foster greater diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility? Climate Change: What are innovative climate tech solutions? How do we respond to this mega-threat today? Where are digital development practitioners contributing to climate adaptation? How can we measure impact? Who is helping people mitigate change? What is working? What are they learning & doing?

Confirmed GDDF 2023 Sessions

GDDF 2023 agenda builds on three years of successful global virtual forums that engage over 3,000 participants each time and feature keynote speakers from USAID, tech companies, and across the digital development ecosystem. Here’s a few sessions from GDDF 2023 to get you excited:

See the preliminary GDDF agenda and our growing draft list of presenters for more details on the sessions