Apply Now: FREE AI for Science Master’s Program for Africans

Artificial intelligence and machine learning in cosmology, epidemiology, and ecology can improve lives across Africa by generating new knowledge, informing public health responses, and supporting conservation efforts. For example:

Cosmology : Artificial intelligence can help astronomers analyze large amounts of data from telescopes and simulations to better understand the universe. This can lead to new discoveries and insights into the origins and evolution of the cosmos.

Machine learning can help track and predict the spread of diseases, such as Ebola and COVID-19, by analyzing data on factors like human mobility and environmental conditions. This can help public health officials respond more quickly and effectively to outbreaks. Ecology: Both can help monitor and protect biodiversity by analyzing data from satellites, drones, and other sensors to provide insights into the health of ecosystems, identify threatened species and habitats, and inform conservation efforts, and help mitigate the impacts of climate change.

New AI for Science Masters Degree for Africans

AI for Science is a new stream in AIMS South Africa’s Master’s degree in Mathematical Science, made possible through a partnership with DeepMind. The program sits at the exciting intersection of AI and the Sciences. It is a fully residential one-year taught masters with a research component.

Applications are open to students from across Africa who are passionate about mathematics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. 40 students will receive full scholarships, equipment and computation costs. They will be DeepMind scholars, and have opportunities to connect with DeepMind’s researchers and engineers for mentoring and support.

To be eligible to apply for the AI for Science program, you have to:

be a resident in Africa at time of application and be a citizen of any country in Africa,

have completed a four-year undergraduate degree or a three-year undergraduate degree with an honours year by August 2023 (or December 2023 for southern African applicants).

the undergraduate degree could be in physics, mathematics, statistics, computer science, engineering or any other discipline with a strong computational and mathematical component.

Students from across Africa can apply now to be part of the September 2023 cohort and become one of 40 DeepMind Scholars for the 2023-24 academic year.

Apply Now! Deadline is April 8, 2023

