Apply Now: €180,000 for Digital Solutions on Gender, Climate, EduTech

The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) describe the greatest challenges and needs of our time and define clear goals for addressing them. Achieving these goals requires collective action across the private sector, civil society, governments but also from dedicated communities and individuals.

ICT has immense potential and a critical role to play in achieving the SDGs, however, innovators and startups often lack access to support to reach remote regions and rural areas.

€180,000 Digital Innovations for SDGs Challenge

Innovation Factory is a programme implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH supporting the development of local digital innovations and technologies that contribute to reaching the SDGs. It also fosters cross-regional exchange between innovators from different countries to help disseminate promising digital solutions.

The Innovation Factory has set up the Digital Innovation Accelerator programme to support start-ups from Ethiopia, Ghana, Indonesia, Mexico and Senegal that have the potential to contribute to reaching the SDGs in the areas of Gender Equality, Environmental & Climate Action, and EduTech.

45 short-listed teams will be accepted for the Digital Innovation Accelerator programme where each team will receive capacity building support and business model refinement in order to:

Develop a comprehensive business plan

Create a successful pitch strategy

Become investment ready

Optimise their SDG impacts

At the end of the acceleration phase, 12 winning teams will receive tailored support packages worth 15,000€ each.

Apply Now! Deadline is February 3, 2020

