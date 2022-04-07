Don’t Miss These Exciting Sessions! Register Now for GDDF 2022

⇓ More from ICTworks

Please RSVP Now for the Global Digital Development Forum on May 4-5, 2022. Already over 1,300 of your peers have registered for this virtual ICT4D conference co-organized by USAID, Chemonics, Deloitte, and TechChange.

The Global Digital Development Forum will feature 22 hours of captivating content, including 7 keynotes, 55 lightning talks, 54 breakout sessions, and 40 technology demos from 4:00-20:00 GMT on May 4th and 12:30-17:00 GMT on May 5th. We’ll also have a full slate of side events on May 5th and 6th for a “GDDF Week” of events.

GDDF 2022 Agenda

Our agenda highlights are in continuous development as we confirm and expand on featured sessions across multiple time zones. We are especially excited to offer a “GDDF Week” of activity for conference registrants. RSVP now to engage with thought leaders during your work day in captivating sessions, including:

May 4th, 2022

Keynote sessions from global leaders, with special guests from the ITU and USAID

Lightning Talks spanning digital development ideas, including: Building a Sustainable Digital Economy in the New Normal Diving Into Treasure Troves of Your Text Data with Natural Language Processing Log. On. Rise Up. Learning from Grassroots Global Women Digital Trainers Tools And Techniques for Building Women's Digital Financial Capabilities Delivering Higher Education in COVID-19 Pandemic Can Satellite Internet Impact the Digital Divide?

Breakout sessions on core ICT4D topics like: Funding Locally-Led Digital Development Organizations USAID Digital Development Advisors – Perspectives from four USAID Missions Behind the Screens with Africa's Digital Economy Champions The Wickedness of Exclusion in Digital Development How Technology Can Mitigate the Effects of Conflict and Climate Change Leveraging Digital Technologies to Build Climate Smart Agricultural Solutions

on core ICT4D topics like:

May 5th, 2022

Keynote sessions with industry leaders from Web3 innovators and WhatsApp

Lightning Talks exploring digital development ideas, including: 3 Lessons for Driving Digital Inclusion of Indigenous Peoples in the Amazon Digital Solutions for Family Planning Policy Data Privacy and Security Approaches for Ukrainian Refugees

Breakout sessions around current ICT4D topics like: Can a Crypto DAO Spur Climate Change Action? Visualizing Global COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance From 100+ Countries Preventing and Responding to Technology-facilitated Gender-based Violence

around current ICT4D topics like:

Key GDDF 2022 Participant Benefits

GDDF 2022 is different from other online ICT4D events. We are committed to community-driven sessions that explore digital development challenges and opportunities with four key benefits:

Digital Development Focus: Explore the long-term challenges to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and opportunities to collectively build an open, inclusive, and secure digital ecosystem for a safer, more prosperous future for us all.

Explore the long-term challenges to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and opportunities to collectively build an open, inclusive, and secure digital ecosystem for a safer, more prosperous future for us all. Peer Connections: Join your friends and collaborators from around the world and meet tech and development entrepreneurs with emerging ideas, as well as the donors and partners working with them – and you – to responsibly leverage technology solutions for greater impact.

Join your friends and collaborators from around the world and meet tech and development entrepreneurs with emerging ideas, as well as the donors and partners working with them – and you – to responsibly leverage technology solutions for greater impact. Your Ideas: Share your experiences and insights with thousands of other digital development professionals in exciting presentations, lively discussions, and personal conversations across multiple fora.

Share your experiences and insights with thousands of other digital development professionals in exciting presentations, lively discussions, and personal conversations across multiple fora. New Experiences: Expand your concept of an ICT4D conference by joining innovative sessions using emerging tools, music, and virtual worlds to improve on physical interactions with your personal and professional peers.

