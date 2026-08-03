Apply Now: $12 Million for Digital Technology Research in Africa

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Africa is home to 18% of the world’s people but holds less than 1% of global data centre capacity, and only about 40% of its population is online. That gap in compute, connectivity, and digital skills is what a new pan-African research call wants to close.

$12 Million in Research Funding

The Science Granting Councils Initiative (SGCI), a platform of 20 national science funding councils across sub-Saharan Africa, has opened a call for Expressions of Interest to support the African Union’s Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa 2034 (STISA-2034).

One of five thematic streams targets Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies, framed around a more integrated and connected continent. It funds two research avenues:

Applications: AI tools that address priority sectors like agriculture, health, environment, and education, plus scaling proven AI innovations and strengthening the use of AI in scientific research.

AI tools that address priority sectors like agriculture, health, environment, and education, plus scaling proven AI innovations and strengthening the use of AI in scientific research. Learning and entrepreneurship: STEM and AI skills programs for African youth, women, and researchers, and support for digital and AI-enabled startups.

Proposals are expected to build on existing continental efforts, including the African Union’s Continental AI Strategy and work by AUDA-NEPAD.

Each consortium needs at least three institutions from three different SGCI countries eligible under the AI stream, a group that includes Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Ghana, and Tanzania. Public and private universities, research organizations, and government research bodies can lead or co-apply. Each member can request between CA$50,000 and CA$300,000, and projects run up to 36 months.

Apply Now! Deadline: September 25, 2026

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