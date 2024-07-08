⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: GBP 150,000 Artificial Intelligence Research Grants

By Wayan Vota on July 8, 2024

Artificial Intelligence grant funding

There are many gaps in our knowledge of how artificial intelligence impacts the world in which we live. For example, here are a few outstanding research questions:

  • How to evaluate the cooperation-relevant properties of AI systems like large language models?
  • Can the special properties of AI systems, such as transparency or replicability, affect cooperation?
  • What are scalable techniques for using AI to enhance cooperation between humans?
  • Which scalable methods of shaping the training processes and interactions of AI systems to lead to more (or less) cooperative outcomes?

Sign Up Now for more AI research funding

Artificial Intelligence Research Grants

The Cooperative AI Foundation will fund research improving the cooperative intelligence of advanced AI systems for the benefit of all of humanity.

Proposals must be for a research project focused on multi-agent/cooperation problems involving AI systems. It should have results that could be relevant for the most advanced AI systems, including future systems, and contribute in a major way to societally beneficial AI development.

The Foundation grants range from GBP 10,000 to GBP 385,000, with a median size close to GBP 150,000. It will not process applications for less than GBP 10,000 and they allow a maximum of 10% in indirect costs (overhead).

Apply Now! Deadline is July 28, 2024

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to win USAID RFP funding for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these:

Filed Under: Funding
More About: , ,

Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of his employer, any of its entities, or any ICTWorks sponsor.
Stay Current with ICTworksGet Regular Updates via Email

3 Comments to “Apply Now: GBP 150,000 Artificial Intelligence Research Grants”

  1. DONGHO says:
    July 9, 2024 at 3:50 am

    C’est un très bon projet

    Reply
  2. ISRAEL JOHN (O) ONWUMERE says:
    July 10, 2024 at 2:57 am

    I want to get involved in the business at hand.

    Reply
  3. ISRAEL JOHN (O) ONWUMERE says:
    July 10, 2024 at 2:59 am

    What is the business all about?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

*

*