Apply Now: GBP 150,000 Artificial Intelligence Research Grants

There are many gaps in our knowledge of how artificial intelligence impacts the world in which we live. For example, here are a few outstanding research questions:

How to evaluate the cooperation-relevant properties of AI systems like large language models?

Can the special properties of AI systems, such as transparency or replicability, affect cooperation?

What are scalable techniques for using AI to enhance cooperation between humans?

Which scalable methods of shaping the training processes and interactions of AI systems to lead to more (or less) cooperative outcomes?

Artificial Intelligence Research Grants

The Cooperative AI Foundation will fund research improving the cooperative intelligence of advanced AI systems for the benefit of all of humanity.

Proposals must be for a research project focused on multi-agent/cooperation problems involving AI systems. It should have results that could be relevant for the most advanced AI systems, including future systems, and contribute in a major way to societally beneficial AI development.

The Foundation grants range from GBP 10,000 to GBP 385,000, with a median size close to GBP 150,000. It will not process applications for less than GBP 10,000 and they allow a maximum of 10% in indirect costs (overhead).

Apply Now! Deadline is July 28, 2024

