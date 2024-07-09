⇓ More from ICTworks

Join us at the AI for Development Conference – a vibrant forum where innovation intersects with real-world impacts and ethics.

We will explore how artificial intelligence offers potent solutions for addressing critical global challenges and examine the ethical dimensions of AI implementation in the development context. Our goal is to create a responsible path forward for AI in humanitarian programming.

Please RSVP now to join your peers in Barcelona, Spain on October 28, 2024. We’ll have exciting lightning talks on AI context, issues, results, and (gasp!) failures, and lively panel discussions, fostering engaging exchanges of ideas and perspectives.

AI4D speakers include representatives from esteemed organizations such as USAID and the World Bank, alongside AI experts from Silicon Valley giants OpenAI and Google. Additionally, leaders from innovative organizations will share their insights, including:

Alex Nawar, Head of Global Affairs at OpenAI

Beena Ammanath from Deloitte’s Trustworthy AI & Technology Trust Ethics team

André Heller Pérache, Director of the Signpost Project at the International Rescue Committee

AI4D is a unique opportunity to connect with leading minds in AI dedicated to humanitarian causes.

Propose Your Session Ideas

Submit a Session Proposal Now to engage your peers on the role of AI in driving sustainable growth and addressing global challenges. We invite submissions that critically examine the ethical dimensions of AI applications in international development, with a focus on promoting local perspectives and addressing biases in AI technologies, including:

Ethical considerations in AI algorithm development and deployment

Promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in AI research and practice

Demonstrations of innovative use cases of AI in development and humanitarian work

AI for cultural preservation and indigenous knowledge systems

Power dynamics in AI partnerships between developed and developing countries

Ensuring accountability and transparency in AI-driven development projects

Hurry! The call for proposals closes on July 31st!

AI4D: Barcelona, Spain on October 28, 2024

AI4D will start with an immersive ocean experience at our stunning beachside venue, continue through an action-packed day of insights and activity, and conclude with a waterfront reception.

Register for AI4D Now

Don’t miss this inspiring event at the forefront of AI and humanitarian innovation! Space is limited, and registrations will be prioritized based on each attendee’s contribution to the conversation.

