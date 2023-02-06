Apply Now: €450,000 for African Creative Industry Digital Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

Cultural and Creative Industries are not only a place for entertainment, they are also a major lever for economic and social development. The role of these industries goes beyond their mere potential for wealth creation, as they actively participate in strengthening social cohesion, inclusion, the valorisation of African cultures and the emancipation of citizens. Creative entrepreneurship must be valued in the economic development strategies driven by African countries.

Digital technology for cultural and creative industries has a huge accelerator potential to support recovery and foster economic opportunities for Africa’s youth. Cultural projects can enrich the intellectual and cultural life of communities, contribute to employment, and strengthen social bonds and inclusion. They also make it possible to promote specific themes such as gender equality, climate change awareness and civic engagement.

€450,000 AFD Digital Challenge

The AFD Digital Challenge is dedicated to digital technology in the service of cultural and creative industries, which include music, publishing, audiovisual, the press, video games and the performing arts. Via digital platforms, the cultural and creative sector can act as an accelerator to promote the creation of economic opportunities for African youth, and thus encourage growth and sustainable development.

AFD has €450,000 in acceleration packs for 10 winning applicants that combines technical and financial support. Applicants need to be the in the seed phase (prototyping or beginning of commercialization), or in the acceleration phase (economic model and user market established) with digital or technological solutions addressing one of the following three issues:

Promoting inclusive access to cultural and creative content via digital media

The valorisation of African cultural heritages and heritages through digital technology

The transformation and professionalisation of cultural and creative goods and services production and consumption

