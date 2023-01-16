Apply Now: $75,000 for Digital Development Solutions from NGOs

⇓ More from ICTworks

Nonprofits and non-governmental organizations address significant social problems with a vision for innovative approaches to critical challenges. They often work with underserved populations and leverage technology to improve their reach and the efficiency of their services. Yet they usually need help to identify, incubate, and develop innovative technology solutions with the most impact.

Cisco Global Impact Cash Grant Program

Cisco welcomes applications for Global Impact Cash Grants from community partners to help nonprofits apply digital technology to have the broadest impact in the most economically underserved parts of the world. Programs should identify a significant unmet need exists due to a gap in funding or a need for innovative approaches. The program should address a problem that affects many lives within one of Cisco’s investment areas, and which has severe effects on the lives of individuals and communities within the target area.

$75,000 cash grants are given to proposals that clearly articulate the planned result of their efforts, as well as the metrics to measure that result.

The program needs to use the Internet or Internet-based communications technology to improve the efficiency and reach of program services to the target audience. The design of the program should be easily and cost effectively able to be replicated in communities around the globe, and to meet the needs of the target population. The long-term plan for the program enables it to flourish significantly beyond the resources provided by Cisco.

