Apply Now: $360,000 for AI4Good AgriTech Farmer Solutions

Traditional agriculture extension workers are overwhelmed. Advisor-to-farmer ratios exceed 1:1,000 across developing countries. Government extension systems are unable to meet the needs of hundreds of millions of farmers.

Digital solutions represent one of the most scalable pathways to agricultural transformation for the world’s 500 million smallholder farmers who produce roughly one-third of global food but often lack access to timely agricultural advice.

Yet only about 5% of farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa actively use digital advisory services, leaving vast potential untapped. We need to build technology that brings quality advisory services directly to farmers’ phones and devices.

$360,000 for AI4Good AgriTech Solutions

Moonshots for Development Open Innovation Challenge is seeking startups with digital tools that enhance the accountability, efficiency, and reach of agricultural and rural advisory services for smallholder farmers and rural communities. This includes:

Data-driven extension platforms

Automated decision-support systems that improve timeliness and transparency in service delivery

Solutions that strengthen local institutions and their capacity to serve farmers

Solutions embedding artificial intelligence are strongly encouraged. AI can accelerate data interpretation, enhance prediction and modeling, and personalize advisory services—making them more responsive to individual farmer needs.

The challenge offers up to $360,000 per team across four progressive phases, with a particular focus on Digital Extension for Accountable Service Delivery and AI for Good solutions.

