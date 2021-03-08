Apply Now: $2 Million CAD for AI for Development Research Labs

⇓ More from ICTworks

Artificial intelligence applications are profoundly impacting our world. Fueled by the increasing availability of computational power, improved connectivity, and data, machine learning offers innovative ways to promote human development by improving food systems, enabling higher quality education, and tackling pressing health and climate challenges across the African continent.

The artificial intelligence impact will be massive, if not revolutionary.

African countries have a burgeoning community of data scientists, machine learning specialists, and researchers who are exploring how artificial intelligence can contribute to tackling local challenges. For instance:

Agrix Tech aims to help African farmers detect plant diseases and offer both chemical and physical treatments as well as prevention measures.

M-Shule uses AI and SMS to deliver personalized, accessible education to primary school students across Africa.

Deep Learning Indaba and Data Science Africa events bring together hundreds of practitioners from across the continent to learn and share.

$2 Million CAD for AI4D University Labs

International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida) want to amplify African AI talent, research, and innovation by supporting the creation of two multidisciplinary AI4D Labs in public universities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Two public universities representing anglophone and francophone linguistic regions will receive CAD $1 million each over a 3-year period (2021-2024) to establish or expand AI for development research labs. AI4D Labs will:

Develop and implement a locally relevant, multidisciplinary, and responsible AI4D research agenda,

Nurture local talent that responds to the capacity requirements of the public and private sector,

Develop associated AI4D academic courses, trainings, and curriculum,

Broker alliances among the academic, industry and institutional communities.

Serve as resource centres for the development of the next generation of AI4D scholars and practitioners in the continent.

Apply Now! Deadline is March 19, 2021

