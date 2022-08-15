Apply Now: FREE Masters Degree in Machine Learning for Africans

⇓ More from ICTworks

The machine learning revolution offers a unique chance to improve lives without opening up and exacerbating global inequalities – if we widen who works on algorithm innovations and where they are located. Currently, the vast majority of experts are in North America, Europe and Asia. Africa is barely represented. Such lack of diversity can have three unfortunate consequences:

Research communities miss out on talented innovators who lack educational resources.

Unintended algorithmic biases become entrenched and further discrimination.

Fewer opportunities are realized to use ML to improve the lives of all Africans.

Enter the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), a Pan-African network of centers of excellence for post-graduate training, research and public engagement in mathematical sciences. They are launching a unique Masters Degree program to enable Africa’s brightest students to become innovators that propel scientific, educational and economic self-sufficiency.

African Master's Degree in Machine Learning AMIS launched the African Master's Degree in Machine Intelligence – a fully funded one-year intensive graduate program – to provide brilliant young Africans with state-of-the-art training in machine learning and its applications at campuses in Rwanda and Ghana. All students admitted for the AMMI program are automatically granted a full scholarship!

The African Masters of Machine Intelligence will prepare well rounded machine learning researchers by focusing on basic research in artificial intelligence as well as the development of a vast array of applications that respond to both present and future needs of Africa and the world.

Apply Now: Deadline is August 31, 2022

