Apply Now: $100,000 for African Blockchain Finance Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks



In the Maasai Mara, landowners, wildlife, and tourism depend on one another for survival. The Maasai people lease their land to conservancies to earn an income, which preserves the land for wildlife conservation. The land is in turn licensed to tourism operators who generate revenue through eco-tourism.

Subscribe Now for more Grant Funding

The impact of COVID-19 has brought tourism to a standstill, threatening to bring the ecosystem down. Individual conservancy landowners may be forced to sell or convert their land to agriculture, effectively destroying an innovative conservation strategies in Africa. International organisations are providing funds to replace lost income in the ecosystem. Donors are however worried that the funds disbursed might not get to the intended beneficiaries.

$100,000 Decentralized Finance Fund

Hack the Mara competition seeks Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications built on top of blockchain platforms that can serve as a payment system for the Maasai Mara tourism sector. The top 8 proposals will be invited to a physical hackathon in the Maasai Mara, Kenya, and the overall winners will receive over $100,000 in cash and prizes, as well as access to funding, startup accelerator programmes, mentorship and other resources to build out their solution.

DeFi solutions should be able to serve anyone, anywhere, no matter how remote. This includes serving areas of low internet penetration and low smartphone adoption. The solution must:

Offer transparency to all relevant stakeholders Use low-tech payment confirmation technology like USSD, MPESA and Identity Must adhere to best practices including KYC/AML policies Use the blockchain of your choice

Interested individuals form a team of three persons and select a team lead. One of the members must be a woman. All team members are expected to join Discord & Telegram.

Apply Now! Deadline is August 5, 2022

Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: