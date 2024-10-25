⇓ More from ICTworks

Today we are continuing our posts on using Generative AI to explore the Advancing Digital Democracy RFP. See past posts here, here, and here. We will now look at how DevDiscovery can help you design digital rights and regulatory frameworks.

DevDiscovery Overview

DevDiscovery is a proposal development tool that ingested years of reports from multilateral donors like the World Bank, International Finance Corporation, Asian Development Bank, African Development Bank, and USAID.

You can search for relevant reports, for example a list of past performance and impact evidence from across the internal development spectrum. You can also ask it’s ChatGPT-powered chatbot to respond to a detailed prompt.

Like all GenAI tools, it’s an overeager graduate assistant. Search and chat results require human editing and review before you apply them to specific development challenges.

Advancing ADD Goals in Peru

The Advancing Digital Democracy RFP from USAID says that comprehensive Level II activities should be designed and implemented at the country level in partnership with local actors across multiple objectives in Peru, South Africa, and Armenia during 2025.

I told DevDiscovery to focus on Peru and create a program design that addresses all the objectives and sub-objectives, including strengthening regulatory frameworks, building government capacity, enhancing digital inclusion, improving transparency and open data, and bolstering cybersecurity. You can see the output below.

Remember: this is a generic first draft work plan. You must always edit any GenAI output for accuracy and context. Do not just copy/paste – ever!

The activities are designed to be implemented over two years, with a logical progression from foundational work in Year 1 to more advanced initiatives in Year 2. They need to take into account Peru’s specific context, build on existing initiatives like ProInnóvate, and address key challenges, such as the digital skills gap and the need for increased broadband access identified by the IADB and World Bank.

ADD Activity Work Plan: Year 1

Digital Rights and Regulatory Framework Enhancement

Conduct a comprehensive assessment of Peru’s existing legal and regulatory frameworks related to digital rights, data protection, and information access.

Organize multi-stakeholder workshops to identify gaps and areas for improvement in the current regulatory landscape.

Develop policy recommendations and draft legislation to strengthen digital rights and foster a rights-respecting digital ecosystem.

Provide technical assistance to relevant government agencies in implementing regulatory reforms.

Government Digital Capacity Building

Establish a Digital Transformation Unit within a key government ministry, similar to the UK’s Digital Center for Construction.

Develop and implement a comprehensive digital skills training program for government officials, focusing on areas such as data management, cybersecurity, and digital service delivery.

Create a mentorship program pairing experienced digital government experts with Peruvian officials to facilitate knowledge transfer.

Organize study tours to countries with advanced digital governance systems for key decision-makers.

Digital Inclusion and Literacy Initiative

Expand on Peru’s existing digital inclusion efforts by implementing a nationwide Digital Inclusion and Literacy Program, inspired by Mexico’s tablet distribution initiative.

Develop culturally relevant digital literacy curricula tailored to different demographic groups, including indigenous communities and rural populations.

Establish community digital centers in underserved areas to provide access to technology and training.

Launch a mobile digital skills caravan to reach remote communities with limited internet access.

Open Data and Transparency Portal

Design and develop a comprehensive open data portal for the Peruvian government, building on successful examples like COES in Peru and CEN in Chile.

Implement data standardization protocols across government agencies to ensure interoperability and ease of access.

Train government officials on open data principles and practices.

Engage civil society organizations and tech communities to develop applications and services using the open data.

Cybersecurity Capacity Enhancement

Conduct a national cybersecurity risk assessment and develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy for Peru.

Establish a National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) or enhance existing capabilities.

Provide specialized cybersecurity training for government IT personnel.

Develop public awareness campaigns on cybersecurity best practices for citizens and businesses.

ADD Activity Work Plan: Year 2

AI and Emerging Technologies Governance Framework

Conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of Peru’s existing National AI Strategy (2021-2026) to identify areas for enhancement and alignment with international best practices in digital rights and democratic principles.

Develop detailed implementation guidelines and action plans for the ethical use of AI in public services, building upon the existing strategy’s framework.

Establish an AI Ethics Board to oversee the implementation of AI technologies in government, ensuring adherence to the National AI Strategy and newly developed ethical guidelines.

Design and implement a monitoring and evaluation system to track the progress and impact of AI initiatives in the public sector, with a focus on transparency, accountability, and rights protection.

Conduct pilot projects implementing AI solutions in key government services, such as healthcare or education, in line with the National AI Strategy and ethical guidelines.

Organize international conferences on AI governance to share Peru’s experiences, learn from global best practices, and position Peru as a regional leader in ethical AI implementation. this field.

Digital Democracy Platforms

Develop and launch a national e-participation platform for citizen engagement in policy-making processes.

Implement blockchain-based voting systems for local elections to enhance transparency and trust.

Create digital town halls to facilitate direct communication between citizens and elected officials.

Provide grants to civic tech organizations developing innovative digital democracy solutions.

Digital Skills for the Future Workforce

Expand on Peru’s ProInnóvate Program to include a focus on digital skills development.

Collaborate with universities and technical institutes to develop curricula aligned with future digital workforce needs.

Establish partnerships with tech companies to provide internships and apprenticeships in digital fields.

Launch a national coding bootcamp program targeting unemployed youth and career changers.

Smart Cities and Digital Infrastructure

Leverage Peru’s involvement in the ITU Smart Sustainable Cities studies to develop a national smart cities strategy.

Implement pilot smart city projects in selected municipalities, focusing on areas such as transportation, energy efficiency, and public safety.

Develop guidelines and standards for smart city implementations across Peru.

Provide technical assistance to local governments in planning and implementing smart city initiatives.

Digital Public Services Enhancement

Implement the “once only” principle in government services to reduce bureaucracy and improve efficiency.

Develop a unified digital identity system for seamless access to government services.

Create a mobile app for accessing key government services, similar to successful e-government initiatives in other countries.

Establish a user feedback mechanism to continuously improve digital public services.

DevDiscovery Does More Too

This work plan is the just the beginning of what specialized Generative AI tools can do for business development, resource mobilization, and proposal writing teams. You can get more detail from DevDiscovery, including work plan details, budget suggestions, and links to reports that support many of these activities for ADD and any other RFP.

ChatGPT will not steal your business development job, yet someone using GenAI might just beat you in the Advancing Digital Democracy procurement.

Follow GenAI4D on LinkedIn to get more GenAI usage ideas

