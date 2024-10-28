Apply Now: $1,000,000 in Generative AI Grants from Facebook

⇓ More from ICTworks

Recent breakthroughs in generative artificial intelligence have captured the public’s imagination and demonstrated what those developing these technologies have long known – they have the potential to help people do incredible things, create a new era of economic and social opportunity, and give individuals, creators, and organizations new ways to express themselves and connect with people.

Building off a legacy of open sourcing Facebook products and tools to benefit the global community, Meta introduced Llama 2 in July 2023 and have since introduced two updates – Llama 3 and Llama 3.1. These models demonstrate state-of-the-art performance on a wide range of industry benchmarks and offer new capabilities, including support across eight languages and a 405B parameter version —the world’s first frontier-level open source AI model.

Meta Llama 3.1 Impact Grants

Llama 3.1 Impact Grants will incorporate both an open call for proposals as well as sourcing regionally specific use-cases from a series of events around the world. Winners will be identified in both tracks.

Meta is seeking proposals from all eligible organizations with an innovative idea for how to use Llama 3.1 to address challenges in their communities. Applications meeting one or more of the following criteria will receive special consideration:

Showcase the newest capabilities of Llama 3.1, like multilinguality

Lower barriers for other developers to build with Llama, for example: enhance features such as evaluation, data preparation, or prompt engineering

Address one of the following topics: Economic development – future of work; scaled business solutions; support for small businesses Science and innovation – climate, health, accessibility, agriculture; infrastructure support Public services – delivery of services; translation of government resources; solving challenges for policymakers; resource allocation; migration Education and skills development – improve learning outcomes; retraining; lifelong learning



Llama 3.1 Impact Grants are open to any business, non-profit, academic institution, and research institution with an idea for how to apply Llama 3.1 to issues related to social impact.

Apply Now! Deadline is November 22, 2024

