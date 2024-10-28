Apply Now: $1,000,000 in Generative AI Grants from Facebook

Recent breakthroughs in generative artificial intelligence have captured the public’s imagination and demonstrated what those developing these technologies have long known – they have the potential to help people do incredible things, create a new era of economic and social opportunity, and give individuals, creators, and organizations new ways to express themselves and connect with people.
Building off a legacy of open sourcing Facebook products and tools to benefit the global community, Meta introduced Llama 2 in July 2023 and have since introduced two updates – Llama 3 and Llama 3.1. These models demonstrate state-of-the-art performance on a wide range of industry benchmarks and offer new capabilities, including support across eight languages and a 405B parameter version —the world’s first frontier-level open source AI model.
Meta Llama 3.1 Impact Grants
Llama 3.1 Impact Grants will incorporate both an open call for proposals as well as sourcing regionally specific use-cases from a series of events around the world. Winners will be identified in both tracks.
Meta is seeking proposals from all eligible organizations with an innovative idea for how to use Llama 3.1 to address challenges in their communities. Applications meeting one or more of the following criteria will receive special consideration:
- Showcase the newest capabilities of Llama 3.1, like multilinguality
- Lower barriers for other developers to build with Llama, for example: enhance features such as evaluation, data preparation, or prompt engineering
- Address one of the following topics:
- Economic development – future of work; scaled business solutions; support for small businesses
- Science and innovation – climate, health, accessibility, agriculture; infrastructure support
- Public services – delivery of services; translation of government resources; solving challenges for policymakers; resource allocation; migration
- Education and skills development – improve learning outcomes; retraining; lifelong learning
Llama 3.1 Impact Grants are open to any business, non-profit, academic institution, and research institution with an idea for how to apply Llama 3.1 to issues related to social impact.
Apply Now! Deadline is November 22, 2024
I want be a grant beneficiary of AI to improve my skills and experience so that to help others in my city
I need to be a part of AI. It is the future. I want to be in the future. I do not like Meta. Who else is helping Africans be the future?
I need the the generative AI project grant to assist those brilliant but less privileged people, especially in the rural areas / villages in my country, Nigeria, West Africa. Looking forward to a favourable reply from U.
My name is Ige Stephen Oluwaseyi, I need to build skills on AI and other programs. Please help me. Thanks greatly
Hi. I am in Zambia. Kindly guide me how I can apply too?
Mike here, glad to have found this opportunity. We are a group of two and we have project that aim to bring financial inclusion to African communities using AI and smart contract. It is only at idea stage and we need some financing to develop it.
We would be glad if you you could come through for us.
We have started Oromia Institute of Technology and Innovation and we need a fund for establishment of some projects like computer manufacturing company and it will generate many positions and job vacancies for youths
But you should have provide a means of accessing the Llama so that we can see what is it and how it works.
Do you need just an idea on how to use Llama to do or achieve the above listed items or are you looking for a research proposal on how to incorporate Llama to design and develop AI-based systems that can be used to achieve the above listed items?
Thank you.
Please help me understand how Generative AI will support economic improvements in my community. Facebook brings anger and unrest. Will working with Meta make angry voices louder?
I am so passionate about Girl child education in my community here in Nigeria. Especially out of school female- children in my community. $1,000,000 Generative AI grant will be used wisely for Girl child education.
I really appreciated this program. I would like to use Generative AI to help my community and improve my country. Please share more funding opportunities like this.
I am a Physician, passionate about finding a cure for Parkinson and other Neurological diseases . I want to get your grant for my my Post doctoral research program to explore the role of Artificial Intelligence in Parkinson disease diagnosis and treatment: the road to cure.