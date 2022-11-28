Apply Now: $60,000 for Women Social Impact ICT Entrepreneurs

⇓ More from ICTworks

The latest researches shows that investors are hesitant to invest in businesses founded by women. Talented women specialists are often told that a career in technology isn’t for them. Despite all obstacles, women IT entrepreneurs are currently creating unique medical solutions, researching voice control, and developing artificial intelligence for unmanned transportation. They are systematically building effective businesses and conquering the global market.

Female Social Impact Tech Awards

The Aurora Tech Award is an annual prize for women founders of IT startups whose projects have had the most profound impact on world development. It was established in order to remind people that women are half of our civilization’s creative intellectual potential. In many technological fields, they have become the driving force behind development and have done a great deal of good in the world.

The competition is open to any woman founder or co-founder of a company that was created within the last five years can be nominated for the award. The key product of the nominee’s company must be based on information technologies. The nominee must hold a C-level position in the company at the time the application is submitted.

The winner of the award is independent, compassionate, transcends stereotypes, and does fascinating and important work in the field of advanced technologies that has improved the lives of a large number of people.

Apply Now! Deadline is December 2, 2022

