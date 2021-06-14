Apply Now: $1,150,000 USAID Grant Funding for Digital Economy Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

To improve the lives of millions of low income and vulnerable people throughout the world, we need to support the development of open, inclusive, and secure digital ecosystems. We also need to help communities adopt digital solutions and data-driven approaches that improve development outcomes.

One way to achieve this goal is to crowd in commercial and institutional capital, structured in a manner appropriate for the respective fund managers and their target portfolios. We can catalyze private investment to advance trustworthy vendors providing internet access and digital financial services.

USAID Digital Economy Grant Funding

The USAID Digital Economy: Mobilizing Private Capital for the ICT Industry In Emerging Markets program will:

Catalyze economically sustainable and secure private sector network investments,

Promote regulatory reforms,

Encourage adoption of cybersecurity best practices,

This program will strengthen open, inclusive, and secure digital ecosystems in emerging markets by supporting sustainable market growth for Internet Service Providers and digital financial services companies serving traditionally excluded consumer populations in emerging markets.

USAID will contribute up to $1,150,000 to this program to develop two Global Development Alliances:

Connectivity-focused GDA with up to $650,000 in grant funding that results in increased network access, affordability, and adoption in underserved areas

Digital finance-focused GDA with up to $500,000 in grant funding that results in increased financial inclusion through improved products/services and targeted new customer acquisition

USAID is interested in internet service and digital finance providers that

Use secure network equipment

Employ proper cybersecurity measures

Advance competition

Create alternatives to monolithic companies and models.

Deadline is June 30, 2021

