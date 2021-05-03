Apply Now! $843 Million in USAID Funding for African Organizations

⇓ More from ICTworks

The official USAID Business Forecast lists over $843 million in new funding opportunities for African organizations this year. USAID will be buying services from hundreds of companies like yours to improve health, education, agriculture, and civil society in 47 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

Those millions don’t even include the $1 billion NextGen Global Health Supply Chain contract for health products. This opportunity will promote locally-managed procurement and supply chain partners in the countries where USAID works.

USAID even has a New Partnerships Initiative with the specific goal to increase funding for new organizations like yours with bold, creative, and innovative approaches to social and economic development. NPI can give you the training and tools to win USAID funding.

Our amazing agenda features this special session at 8:00 GMT this Wednesday:

How to Access USA Funding: A Practical Guide to Project Financing: Wayan Vota, Digital Health Director, IntraHealth International, Emily Whitfield Stupak, Business Development Manager, Making Cents International.

Emerging tech-enabled companies face challenges when seeking funding from USA-based donors like USAID, CDC, the Gates Foundation, and others. Learn how you can access grants and contracts for your EduTech, AgriTech, FinTech, and HealthTech solutions to scale nationwide and expand internationally.

This FREE event will walk through the bidding process, so you can learn the steps, assets, and preparations you need to win new business with major donors and their implementing partners like these: