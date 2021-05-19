Apply Now: $300,000 for USAID Digital Agriculture Ecosystem Assessments

⇓ More from ICTworks

Digital agriculture solutions for weather-based insurance, pest diagnostic, agronomic advice, and crop monitoring can revolutionize yields and income for smallholder farmers in many developing countries, and lead to greater community food security and resilience.

These innovative agritech solutions require strong digital agriculture ecosystems for success, including country-level regulations, farm-to-market linkages, and greater digital literacy, digital readiness, and Internet access for rural farming communities.

USAID Digital Agriculture Ecosystem Assessments

USAID Digital Agriculture Ecosystem Assessments from the Bureau for Resilience and Food Security will invest up to $52,500 per country in helping USAID Missions in Haiti, Honduras, Malawi, Mali, Tajikistan, and Uganda to assess the digital agriculture ecosystem in their respective countries, including:

Stakeholder mapping of the relevant ICT4Ag actors within each country.

Key ICTforAg challenges and opportunities within each ecosystem

Opportunities and challenges specific to women’s digital engagement

A local presence in the focus country by team members

Each assessment will take about a 4-6 months and contain desk research and planning, interviews, and analysis and report writing, starting in July 2021. Assessors will report to the DAI Digital Frontiers program.

Apply Now! Deadline is May 31, 2021

