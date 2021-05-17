⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: $15,000 Grants for Your EduTech Nonprofit Organization

By Wayan Vota on May 17, 2021

education technology funding

With COVID-19 Digital Response, educational institutions are pivoting their learning programs to virtual engagements. The switch is painful for everyone, and can be detrimental to children’s educational outcomes if not done right.

Many nonprofit ICT4Edu organizations in developing countries need training, technology, and funding to successfully move to online or blended learning programs in light of the pandemic. Teacher training, classroom pedagogy, and even textbook curriculum has to change to support new approaches to how learners learn learning.

$15,000 Grants and Free EduTech Consulting

Team4Tech Call For Partners is looking for impactful new nonprofit organizations who are focused on education, entrepreneurship, or workforce development.

Sign Up Now for More EduTech Funding

Organizations that have a vision for how technology can help them amplify their impact on learner outcomes, learner engagement, and teacher and staff effectiveness can receive hundreds of hours of pro-bono capacity building support from corporate partners and up to $15,000 in matching technology grants per year in support of identified educational goals.

Team4Tech is supporting 24 nonprofit educational organizations in 19 countries in 2021, and they aim to reach 30 organizations by 2022 with $450k in annual grants and capacity building support to improve edutech teaching and learning in 3-5 year collaborations.

Apply Now! Deadline is June 11, 2021

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these:

Filed Under: Education, Funding
More About: , , , , , , , , ,

Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks and is the Digital Health Director at IntraHealth International. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of IntraHealth International or other ICTWorks sponsors.
Stay Current with ICTworksGet Regular Updates via Email

4 Comments to “Apply Now: $15,000 Grants for Your EduTech Nonprofit Organization”

  1. Rural Education and Development Programme says:
    May 17, 2021 at 9:55 am

    Rural Education and Development Programme REDEP) is a Ghanaian NGO working in rural communities within Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region-Ghana.
    REDEP is pleased to sign up for your email updates.

    Reply
  2. Duncan says:
    May 17, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    Would like to partner with your organization for long term impact

    Reply
  3. Minakshipathak says:
    May 17, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Address_saket, Nagar imaliya road kareli
    Gmail I’[email protected]
    com.
    Name_minakshi.pathak
    Field_rural ariea education and development
    Program

    Reply
  4. Lindiwe Mgabhi says:
    May 17, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    We are the organisation of Nkosibagcine Orphans HIV/AIDS working with 45 volunteers and 110 children. We are working with disabile homeless orphans and old people. We are an non profit organisation. We are in need of shelter food parcales and clothes

    Reply

Leave a Reply

*

*

 