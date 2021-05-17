Apply Now: $15,000 Grants for Your EduTech Nonprofit Organization

⇓ More from ICTworks

With COVID-19 Digital Response, educational institutions are pivoting their learning programs to virtual engagements. The switch is painful for everyone, and can be detrimental to children’s educational outcomes if not done right.

Many nonprofit ICT4Edu organizations in developing countries need training, technology, and funding to successfully move to online or blended learning programs in light of the pandemic. Teacher training, classroom pedagogy, and even textbook curriculum has to change to support new approaches to how learners learn learning.

$15,000 Grants and Free EduTech Consulting

Team4Tech Call For Partners is looking for impactful new nonprofit organizations who are focused on education, entrepreneurship, or workforce development.

Organizations that have a vision for how technology can help them amplify their impact on learner outcomes, learner engagement, and teacher and staff effectiveness can receive hundreds of hours of pro-bono capacity building support from corporate partners and up to $15,000 in matching technology grants per year in support of identified educational goals.

Team4Tech is supporting 24 nonprofit educational organizations in 19 countries in 2021, and they aim to reach 30 organizations by 2022 with $450k in annual grants and capacity building support to improve edutech teaching and learning in 3-5 year collaborations.

Apply Now! Deadline is June 11, 2021

