Apply Now: $150,000 Unrestricted Funding for Scaling Your Impact

The gap between promising digital innovations and transformative impact at scale remains one of development’s most persistent challenges.

Countless enterprises demonstrate early success in addressing critical social and environmental problems using new and emerging technologies, yet the journey from proof of concept to systemic change often stalls due to:

Critical funding constraints

Strategic ecosystem uncertainties

Complex realities of scaling in diverse global contexts

Scaling impact requires fundamentally different approaches than scaling organizations.

$150,000 Unrestricted Funding

F.M. Kirby Prize for Scaling Impact for nonprofit, for-profit, or hybrid enterprise offers $150,000 in unrestricted funds – a strategic investment in enterprises that have moved beyond the pilot phase and are ready to demonstrate what impact at scale actually looks like.

The prize’s emphasis on unrestricted funding addresses a critical constraint facing enterprises at the scaling threshold. Unlike project-specific grants that can limit strategic flexibility, unrestricted funds enable organizations to invest in the infrastructure, partnerships, and strategic pivots that scaling often demands.

Investment Evaluation Framework

The Kirby Prize evaluation framework focuses on enterprises’ readiness to scale impact rather than simply scaling operations. Successful applicants demonstrate deep understanding of their scaling pathway

Successful social enterprises pursue four distinct pathways to impact at scale, often in combination and evolving over time:

DIY (Do It Yourself) – Organization directly scales by expanding geographically or adding services while maintaining full control over implementation Partnering with Government – Leverage government networks, infrastructure, and authority through outsourcing contracts or having government adopt your solution Partnering with Private Entities – Enable other organizations to implement your solution through franchising, licensing, subcontracting, or open-source approaches Influencing – Change behaviors, policies, or markets by advocating and influencing others rather than directly implementing solutions yourself

Deadline is December 3, 2025

