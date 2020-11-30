Apply Now: $100,000 UNICEF Seed Grants for Child Protection Tech

⇓ More from ICTworks

With billions of children connected to the internet, children’s lives are being shaped behind a screen. COVID-19 digital responses are moving children and their families onto digital solutions to support learning, socialization and play.

While digital solutions provide huge opportunities, these same tools may also increase children’s exposure to online risks and harms. Being online can magnify traditional threats that many children already face offline and can further increase vulnerabilities with online risks that include:

Cyberbullying,

Online sexual abuse and exploitation,

Exposure to potentially harmful content,

Inappropriate collection, use and sharing of data.

Child safeguarding and protection online remain inadequate to support children, their families and education systems to prevent and respond to these risks and harms accordingly. Technological solutions are one crucial element to efficiently respond to the threats of the online environment for children.

UNICEF $100,000 Seed Funding Investments

UNICEF seeks to invest $100,000 equity-free seed grants in companies that are using machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, or augmented reality technologies that respond to the four broad categories of digital risks to children:

Content Risks: Exposure to harmful or age-inappropriate content that endorses risky or unhealthy behaviours and violent content which may be upsetting or show criminal activity. How can we make online content, social media and gaming platforms and other services safe for children?

Exposure to harmful or age-inappropriate content that endorses risky or unhealthy behaviours and violent content which may be upsetting or show criminal activity. How can we make online content, social media and gaming platforms and other services safe for children? Contact Risks: Harmful interactions with another human including child sexual abuse, exploitation, and harassment. How can we prevent online child abuse and exploitation?

Harmful interactions with another human including child sexual abuse, exploitation, and harassment. How can we prevent online child abuse and exploitation? Conduct Risks: Harmful exchanges, such as bullying, stalking, data misuse, financial abuse, and other inappropriate behavior. How can we educate children about digital risks awareness, and appropriate behaviors in digital environments?

Harmful exchanges, such as bullying, stalking, data misuse, financial abuse, and other inappropriate behavior. How can we educate children about digital risks awareness, and appropriate behaviors in digital environments? Contract Risks: Exposure to inappropriate commercial relationships and misuse of personal data such as tracking, hacking, fraud and theft. How can we protect children’s and young adult’s data online?

UNICEF is particularly interested in organizations that have a working, open source prototype showing promising results. Female-founded startups are especially encouraged to apply.

