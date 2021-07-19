Apply Now: $100,000 UNICEF Seed Funding for Artificial Intelligence Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the digital divide within, between countries and regions, making access to digital platforms and services a key priority to reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The crisis is disproportionately affecting young people’s education, healthcare, and their future.

250 million children and young people remain out of school and are not developing the skills they need to break out of poverty. Quality of and access to education and skills-development opportunities are limited – especially for girls, and children with disabilities.

The pandemic has also further exacerbated inequities in access to public health and healthcare services for children and adolescents. Children are feeling the indirect effects of a strained health system, including reduced childhood immunizations.

The UNICEF Innovation Fund is looking to make up to $100K equity-free investments to provide early stage (seed) finance to for-profit technology start-ups. They should have the potential to benefit humanity in one of UNICEF’s programme countries, and have a working, open source prototype showing promising results.

The UNICEF Innovation Fund is currently looking to invest in companies that are using machine learning, artificial intelligence, or data science technologies to build software solutions in the following areas:

Are you creating platforms for personalized services? Or are you providing tools to automate processes and decision-making? Area 2: Are you building tools to optimize system performance for greater access to and delivery of services? Or are you trying to generate new insights from data?

UNICEF’s Innovation Fund has been specifically designed to finance early stage, Open Source technology that can benefit children. The core motivation of the Innovation Fund is to identify “clusters” or portfolios of initiatives around emerging technology – so that UNICEF can both share markets and also learn about and guide these technologies to benefit children.

