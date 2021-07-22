We Need a Humanitarian Data Analytics Group to Share Automated Models

⇓ More from ICTworks

The humanitarian sector provides a unique opportunity to scale advanced approaches. Having worked as a researcher and as a humanitarian program manager there are hurdles in both organizational structures to do this.

Research institutions are motivated to be innovative and create new models but there is little incentive to scale them. Often researchers see this as the job of humanitarian organizations. An advanced approach is made, and then the model is hosted on GitHub or their public facing web portal, or handed to the local institutions, but no one else knows how to run it.

Likewise, humanitarian organizations may create an advanced approach at a country program, but there is seldom time and incentive to create operational documents that are relevant to other country programs.

Centralizing Innovation for Organizational Scale

One way that Catholic Relief Services has overcome this gap it to have a centralized support team in data analytics. Mapping and data dashboard requests come to our team from across multiple projects and country programs. This provides a unique opportunity to understand the country program’s problem and propose alternative solutions with advanced analytics that can scale across the organization.

Once a new advanced analytics model is made, we create communication resources to build awareness around the approach. Some of the lessons we have learned so far are:

Identify common business needs to make it easier to scale.

Set up a centralized infrastructure where models are hosted and everyone has access.

Esri’s workflow (previously known as model builder) is a great place to start modeling.

Give team members an annual goal to create new models and train teams on how to run it.

Make communication materials in common languages and share them across the agency.

Let’s Work Together as ICT4D Practitioners

I would like to share our work across the humanitarian sector and benefit from the comments and models of others. We have common advanced analytics business needs across the humanitarian sector that we all could mutually benefit from.

Our approach started when we couldn’t afford the 30,000 USD price tag quoted by an external provider. So, we created automated models on our own and built-up confidence in our team. This was a fantastic start to our data analytics journey, and I would love a place to convene where we can learn from and build off each other’s work.

How Can We Create a Data Analytics Group?

Please write suggestions in the comments where a humanitarian data analytics group should be formed and how we can share the advanced analytics models we develop.

By Kathryn Clifton and Paul Wiedmaier, Catholic Relief Services