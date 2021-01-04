Apply Now: $600,000 UNHCR Scale-Up Grants for Your EduTech Solution

⇓ More from ICTworks

Children affected by humanitarian crises need high-quality educational technology innovations at scale to improve their lifelong social and economic opportunities. However, there is limited evidence on what works in humanitarian relief contexts, as well as how to effectively bring technology solutions to scale.

Practitioners, donors and policymakers are unable to make informed ICT4Edu decisions on spending scarce resources and working towards sustainable impact. This is particularity pronounced during COVID-19 digital response.

$600,000 Humanitarian Education Accelerator Grants

Humanitarian Education Accelerator grants support promising educational innovations that can transition from successful pilots to nationwide programmes reaching children with quality education.

UNHCR funds the HEA to blend mentorship by experts, peer-to-peer learning, capacity building, and direct financial support to strengthen internal monitoring, evaluation, learning, and scaling processes of edutech innovations in a three stage process:

Stage 2: Tailored mentorship and further capacity building support on research, Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) and scaling for 5 innovations over 3 months

Stage 3: $200,000 grant funding for 3 innovation finalists for investments in research, project implementation and scaling.

HEA grants will support innovations that are ready to scale beyond the pilot phase in Chad, Ethiopia, Jordan, Lebanon and Uganda.

Apply Now! Deadline is January 15, 2021

