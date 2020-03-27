How You Can Support the COVID-19 Response Right Now

⇓ More from ICTworks

As I’ve gone from from worried to crazy worried about the novel coronavirus impact on all of us, I keep asking myself the question:

“What can I do to help with COVID Response?”

I have the time,energy, and most importantly, good health to do something meaningful that can help in COVID-19 Response. Doing something will also get my mind off non-stop worrying and give me back some control over an uncontrollable situation.

Volunteer Locally Right Now

There are many opportunities for me to help vulnerable people in my community – and you in yours. The UK has an umbrella COVID-19 Mutual Aid UK site to help people support their local community, with over 2,100 local groups. The USA has a similar list and I’m sure there are many in every community.

If not, you can start a volunteer group in your local community. For example, form an errand group to shop for those too high-risk to visit the grocery store or pharmacy. Or help out frontline health workers by using your spare time to make medical masks.

Create Digital Solutions

For decades, digital development practitioners have responded to epidemics. We’ve rapidly prototyped new products and processes, and have been researching ways technology can be used in humanitarian crises. Crisis Mappers and the Ebola response to name just two of many.

Please share what you are doing, or your ideas on what we should do, in the comments below.

Let’s crowdsource impactful ideas! Share a short description of your idea and the help you need to get it launched or help it scale. No idea is too small or random. Not all ideas will work, but they could spark someone else’s thinking and lead to something truly transformational.

Volunteer for Digital Solutions

Maybe you’re like me, and you want to help, but you don’t know the best way to invest your time. Let’s create a pool of digital-development volunteers ready to help.

Please register here – raise your hand to say “I am here, how can I help?”

We’ll do our best to connect you with good ideas that match your interest so you (and I) can do something positive and make a difference during a global pandemic of unprecedented scale.

Digital Response Resources

Great guidance is already beginning to appear. Please review these links, post more resources in the comments below, and keep up the great work everyone!

While you are thinking… Why not join thousands of others in helping the World Health Organization fight against coronavirus by donating to the #COVID19Fund?