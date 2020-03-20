Two Early Digital Health COVID-19 Response Success Stories

⇓ More from ICTworks

Coronavirus infection rates are climbing exponentially around the world with over 240,000 confirmed cases and 10,000 deaths so far. Governments, donors, and health workers are scrambling to find digital health solutions they can use in COVID Response activities.

While we desperately need innovative solutions now, we must be patient and:

Avoid pilotitis that results in more failed ICT4D interventions

Stop siloed systems development that replicates existing processes

Resist complicated technologies that divert scarce resources

We all need to follow the Principles for Digital Development as we respond to county needs. This is a world-stopping emergency, and we all are moving fast. However, we must focus on solutions that:

Foster government and community ownership

Build on existing systems and familiar technology

Incentivize long-term usefulness with flexible functionality

Only with measured and appropriate digital health technology solutions will we be efficient and effective in our response to COVID-19.

Digital Health COVID Response Success Stories

There are two early successes that showcase how information and communication technologies (ICT4D) can support rapid responses to communicable disease outbreaks, like COVID-19. Let us hope that more of these 60+ digital health solutions become future COVID response success stories.

Liberia Tracks COVID-19 with mHero

IntraHealth International and UNICEF created mHero in August 2014 to support health-sector communication during the Ebola outbreak in Liberia. mHero is a two-way communication platform that connects ministries of health with frontline health workers in even the remotest regions, allowing for real-time information exchange and a more effective outbreak response.

Lessons learned from the Ebola response clearly show that fast, informative communication to frontline health workers, and immediate, precise case reporting from them, were useful in engaging communities, managing rumors, and mitigating public health threats.

Today Liberia’s Ministry of Health is still using mHero as a surveillance and response platform for a range of diseases, conditions, and events. Alerts starting at the facility level can be sent to District Surveillance Officers and up through the health system to the Central Ministry. The Central Ministry of Health can also send out information to frontline health workers – all disaggregated by cadre or by county for targeted information or educational messages.

The government has adapted mHero to surveil for potential COVID-19 cases and send COVID-19 messages to health workers as part of the country’s response to the epidemic. This long-term usage and quick adaptation of an existing digital health solution is a prime example of why government ownership of digital health systems is critical for epidemic disease response.

South Africa Educates on COVID-19 with Turn.io

Praekelt.Org created COVID-19 Connect by using Turn.io technology that delivers automated informational responses to the most frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and the coronavirus in South Africa.

Since its launch on Sunday night, the COVID-19 Connect WhatsApp-based helpline engaged with over 1.5 million South Africans, sending over 15 million messages using the World Health Organization’s up-to-the-minute information, coupled with localized news updates and information on prevention, symptoms, treatment, risks, traveling, and testing.

This system is endorsed by the National Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and enables the South African government to have direct communication with the public and mitigate against misinformation that can distract from critical health prevention support across all levels of society.

COVID-19 Connect shows how we can successfully introduce true innovations in an emergency by leveraging existing systems and familiar technology that is already adopted at scale. Governments already know how to localize WHO content and no users needed WhatsApp training.

Potential Digital Health Success Stories

These two solutions add to a growing corpus of potential digital health solutions for COVID-19 response that we’ve featured on ICTworks:

These two solutions add to a growing corpus of potential digital health solutions for COVID-19 response that we've featured on ICTworks: