Please RSVP Now: mEducation Alliance Symposium

The 12th annual mEducation Alliance Symposium will highlight and celebrate those individuals and organizations that help make learning wonderful. This year’s theme, “Wondrous Learning is …!”, is intended to attract and re-energize a global community of changemakers designing and/or advancing aspects of tech or non-tech infused learning that have left positive indelible moments in a learner’s educational journey.

The Symposium is organized annually by the mEducation Alliance, a consortium of the world’s largest development and donor agencies focused on education, particularly in low-resource context. The mEducation Alliance Symposium typically attracts a dynamic line-up of policymakers, activists, thinkers, and implementers in global education who come together to share their best and brightest tech and non-tech interventions.

2022 mEducation Alliance Symposium

Similar to past mEducation Alliance symposia, the organizers will provide event formats which will be highly participatory, including through showcase sessions, exhibits, gallery walks, Escape the Symposia team-building exercises, and Wondrous Learning ed game-play with other attendees.

In addition to presentations solicited through our event calls, we are also inviting event sponsors with whom we can co-organize Symposium presentation tracks. Current Wondrous Learning event tracks include: Welcoming New Neighbors!, Engaging Others!: Volunteers in Education, The Power of Amazing Educational Videos!, and ABCs and 1,2,3s!

Register to attend the 2022 mEducation Alliance Symposium.

As presentation proposals continue to come in, the mEducation Alliance will share schedule updates via their eNews, but you can find a general event information below.

November 1, 2022 – mEducation Alliance Member Day

An invite-only and unique opportunity for Alliance Members to engage in dialogue with each other.

November 2 – 4, 2022 – The Symposium at United States Institute of Peace, D.C.

Event formats will include:

Thought-provoking and engaging presentations

Showcase exhibits to highlight “Wondrous Learning” initiatives and projects

Gallery walks designed to maximize networking and knowledge exchange

Global video showcases, in-person and virtual

Research spotlight sessions

Escape The Symposia team-building and problem-solving fun

Educational game expo

Hybrid regional events to attract additional global participation

What does Wondrous Learning mean to you?

We are looking for all types of presentation proposals, including those that use low-cost tech and non-tech interventions.

Wondrous – inspiring a feeling of wonder or delight; marvelous.

Learning – the acquisition of knowledge or skills through experience, study, or by being taught.

If you are selected to present, the event organizers will contact you to confirm your participation as a presenter and invite you to submit a short video about your project. The organizers will determine the best fit session format, including within identified Wondrous Learning tracks, for your presentation and let you know.

The final submission date for presentations will be August 12th.

The mEducation Alliance is still looking for event sponsors for the 2022 Symposium at various levels. This includes sponsoring a thematic track and/or session, providing meals for participants, covering the costs of a policymaker from a low-resource nation, and so much more!