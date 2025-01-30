We Have a Playbook for International Resilience and Resistance

⇓ More from ICTworks

International development is in crisis. Not a crisis of talent or passion or expertise (those we have in abundance); we are in a crisis for our humanity. The State Department’s stop work order released to USAID implementers across the globe on Friday has launched us into this unprecedented territory.

The U.S. industry of international development has worked hard to cultivate and share deep technical expertise in healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, global security, education and governance. Many of our careers have been built on managing and solving some of the most complex global crises:

Working alongside foreign governments to negotiate ceasefire deals,

Empowering families with lifesaving vaccines and access to healthcare in the midst of a global pandemic

Building sustainable food systems to feed communities notoriously affected by climate change (yes, it still exists).

The irony is that for all the connections, talent and deep expertise in navigating some of the world’s most complex problems, we now must collectively, in solidarity, focus on our own crisis.

What Happened?

Under the mandate of driving efficiency and alignment with their foreign policy, this Republican administration has upended the global international development industry, which is funded predominantly (almost 50%) by USAID as a key element of our global security strategy, an action that would have been “dead on arrival” in the last Republican administration, with the recognition of the importance that development plays in trade, defense, and preparedness.

Let us be clear, this process has been anything but efficient. It caused the 4,000 USAID partners to issue mass layoffs and furloughs on top of the administration’s painful termination of leaders and furlough of contractors. It will not save taxpayers, nor will it lift American ingenuity.

These mandates, which are not those of the vast majority of the American people (there is no popular “mandate” under which this administration is operating), will

Cost U.S. taxpayers directly in millions of dollars in litigation for breaches and terminations of 1,000s of contracts and agreements,

Put potentially hundreds of thousands out of work and shutter many vibrant businesses,

Ultimately cost taxpayers in unemployment and significant losses in productivity and domestic economic stability.

If the last few days have left you in a state of confusion and chaos, you are not alone. Let’s not be fooled that this is a miscalculation of a careless leader. No, this chaos is a calculated strategy of Project 2025, the blueprint developed by a small group of fascists that is rapidly colonizing our government with nationalism, misogyny, and malice – three ideals we have spent decades dismantling through global solidarity, diplomacy and development, the core mission of USAID, and our industry.

What Is Our Response?

Our collective response to the chaos has been varied: some driven to action, many left in confusion, while others turned to ambivalence as a form of self-preservation. Many are not in a position to be public, whether under organizational requests or from fear of reprimand, and the practical need to maintain their jobs as long as possible to feed their families.

This varied response is exactly what fascist government actors desire. It rapidly divides a community of abundance and collective good and gives way for calculated and self-serving actors to illegally seize even more power.

We need to take back the narrative—together, intentionally in solidarity. It’s our time to dust off the toolkits and handbooks that have driven systemic change in the more than 100 countries where USAID works to solve our own crisis. We must combat confusion with curiosity and co-creation, ambivalence with empathy, and tension with unity.

This Is Not Normal

Yes, these times are truly unprecedented. I challenge anyone to show me an example of a $50 billion organization shutting down overnight, even with a new leader driving efficiency. And there is no obvious comparison to the all-federal agency shutdown that could have impacted up to $3 trillion in federal assistance, equivalent to the valuation of only three companies in the world: Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia.

Even under the deepest cuts during leadership transitions, these corporations would never allow a full shut down for 90 days or “until further notice”. Furthermore, comparison to a singular company closure isn’t a full picture.

In the international development industry, we have weathered businesses and large projects closing. We have adapted to the funding shifts that come with each administration’s priorities. This is the evisceration of an entire industry.

This Impacts All of Development

We can’t just go and work at another organization or project; this cruel action leaves people with careers in the service of the public good with nowhere to go—exacerbated by the domestic funding freeze. While we can see how ridiculous it would be for a major corporation to “freeze” all work for 90 days, it is far larger than that.

Remember the many times when whole industries have been threatened to collapse in the US? This kind of large-scale closure would be considered a terrible blow to not only communities and the economy but to our reputation of ingenuity and prosperity as a country, and to our standing in global trade, and the global leadership forum.

Our industry isn’t solely driven by profit margins like the corporations this administration is so determined to shape us into; we are also driven to make the world a safer place for all through the impact we collectively steward in communities across the globe, including those we protect and serve at home through the interchange of ideas, local spending and civic action.

Resilience and Resistance Playbook

Remember, we know how to combat threats to democracy including boosting independent media, advancing civic engagement, promoting justice and rule of law, and ensuring inclusive participation. This particular battle feels akin to starting up in a humanitarian crisis or nurturing stability in the midst of violence—the development project startup of nightmares many of us in the industry are too familiar.

The playbook of resilience and resistance exists within our community. We can leverage the expertise of our global colleagues who have spent years working with impacted communities tirelessly advocating for the principles of democracy in the face of violent and challenging national leaders.

It is an opportunity for leaders among us to arise from all levels of the organization. In these confusing times, let’s elevate the neurodivergent voices among us that find energy and excellence in navigating change and problem solving in this seemingly impossible complexity.

Let’s lean on the knowledge of global communities of color and Indigenous leaders that we have learned alongside for decades in their historic efforts to carefully organize and create lasting change. Let’s give space and take joy in the creativity that emerges in this complexity.

Success Is Happening

Slowly and intentionally, we must move toward action under the principles of a duty of care to which we all took an honorary oath for our country, the world, our humanity, and to each other. Even now, let’s celebrate the tremendous compassion, empathy, and success we have seen in just a few days:

Newly available talent receiving 100s of acknowledgements of support

S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan temporarily blocking the pause of federal assistance, a mere 24 hours after it first became public

Secretary Rubio expanding waivers and exemptions based on our collective advocacy

Take some solace in the domestic and international umbrella and membership organizations that are taking action, advocating, aggregating data, and keeping us all informed. And finally to the many rockstars that can recite 2 CFR 200 in their sleep and have been supporting international development professionals in compliance and strong stewardship of taxpayer dollars for decades including Akiri Consulting LLC, Humentum (Olga Wall), Feldesman, and Clifton Larson Allen.

We Must Unite and Advocate

Although these organizations and individuals have guided us through the early crisis days, we must unite to achieve long-term advocacy efforts that will solidify the sustainability of our global impact. We know our story better than anyone.

The solution lies in long-term engagement and authentic relationship development with Senators and Representatives on both sides of the aisle.

Lawsuits will challenge the integrity of the stop work orders which are likely to continue to distract from our real work. We have a long four years ahead. We will need to continue working for the continued ability to impact lives, build peace, strengthen global security, foster global prosperity, and the preservation of our humanity. It’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint.

I urge you to consider a long-term plan for united advocacy that includes these three steps:

Build and more importantly aggregat e an evidence base – we need to be clearer than ever about our collective impact. Each organization, program and sector should be actively convening to tell their story both quantitatively and qualitatively. Organize to create a unified voice at all levels – Streamline talking points for teams, organizations, and the broader community. We must put these talking points into terms that resonate with this administration including making America safer, more secure, and more prosperous. Advocate, advocate, advocate . Advocate for the future sustainability of our collective impact. Although the public often considers foreign assistance to be a large portion of the budget, USAID is less than 1% of the overall federal budget, one of many myths our industry is plagued by. Advocacy must educate our elected leaders to dismantle these myths and to understand the true impact this stop work order has and will make on our community into the future.

In solidarity, let’s proceed on a path that we recognize, leveraging the abundance of talent, expertise, and passion that defines us.

By Kari Onyancha, a global leader, equity champion and passionate people manager.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Facebook

Reddit

Mastodon

