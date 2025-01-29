Help! Show the Global Impacts of USAID Funding Freeze

⇓ More from ICTworks

Last Friday, the U.S. government issued an executive order halting all foreign aid programs indefinitely. This “Global Aid Freeze” affects funding and support for critical projects worldwide, spanning health, education, infrastructure, and humanitarian relief. The immediate impacts are far-reaching, but the scale and specific consequences of this decision remain unclear.

To address this gap, we created GlobalAidFreeze.com, a platform dedicated to documenting the real-world effects of this foreign assistance suspension. By collecting data and stories from those directly affected, we aim to build a clearer picture of the outcomes and make this information accessible for analysis and advocacy.

Purpose of Global Aid Freeze

Understand the scale: Collect data to quantify the impacts of the freeze, including affected regions, disrupted projects, and lives impacted.

Collect data to quantify the impacts of the freeze, including affected regions, disrupted projects, and lives impacted. Build a database of real-world examples: Provide policymakers, practitioners, and advocates with evidence-based insights into the outcomes of this policy decision.

Provide policymakers, practitioners, and advocates with evidence-based insights into the outcomes of this policy decision. Share the human story: Highlight the specific effects on individuals, families, and communities to ensure the human dimension of these disruptions is recognized.

How to Contribute

GlobalAidFreeze.com features a simple survey designed to collect the following information:

Countries or regions impacted.

Programs or projects disrupted.

Key metrics such as vaccines not delivered, schools closed, or livelihoods affected.

Specific examples or stories from the ground.

Your input will help create a comprehensive, data-driven view of how this policy is affecting people and communities worldwide.

Privacy and Security

We are committed to protecting your privacy and ensuring the security of the information you share. Here’s what you need to know:

Anonymity is an option: You can choose to remain anonymous. If you provide contact information, it will only be used for follow-up and will not be shared without your consent.

You can choose to remain anonymous. If you provide contact information, it will only be used for follow-up and will not be shared without your consent. How your input will be used: The information collected will be aggregated to show trends and impacts. Individual responses will remain confidential unless you explicitly agree otherwise.

The information collected will be aggregated to show trends and impacts. Individual responses will remain confidential unless you explicitly agree otherwise. Sensitive information: Avoid sharing anything classified or confidential. Please only share information you are comfortable disclosing.

Avoid sharing anything classified or confidential. Please only share information you are comfortable disclosing. Your security matters: If you’re concerned about privacy, consider using a secure device or network.

This project is for documentation and research purposes. Please ensure your participation aligns with any applicable laws in your location. For questions, contact us at [insert email address].

Why This Effort Is Important

The freeze on foreign aid has caused widespread disruptions, but understanding the full impact requires detailed and accurate data. By collecting and analyzing this information, we aim to fill the gap in knowledge and provide valuable insights into the consequences of this policy.

Whether it’s documenting how many vaccines have gone undelivered, how many children can no longer attend school, or how infrastructure projects have stalled, this effort will create a data-driven foundation for understanding what’s happening globally.

Join Us in Documenting the Impact

If you’ve seen or experienced the effects of the Global Aid Freeze, we invite you to share your data and insights at GlobalAidFreeze.com. Your input will contribute to a clearer understanding of the magnitude and scope of this issue, helping to inform future decisions and discussions.

By working together, we can ensure that the effects of this policy are documented and understood.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Facebook

Reddit

Mastodon

