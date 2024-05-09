What About Open Transfer Instead of Open Source Software?

⇓ More from ICTworks

At a recent discussion about the Principles for Digital Development, a common debate took hold of participants: should we keep the Open Source clause in the “Open Principle” that advocates for Open Standards, Open Data, Open Source, and Open Innovation?

Including the idea of Open Source in the original Principles design was to counter the then-common practice of public sector investment in proprietary software and data standards that created vendor lock-in, high licensing fees, and resulted in private gain from public funds.

Over time, the original idea of public funds for public gain was lost and many private companies balked at endorsing Digital Principles that went against their development of proprietary software solutions, regardless of intent or the arguably more important idea of open standards.

Open Standards Are Key

Personally, I prefer a focus on Open Standards, especially when they include open data standards. Email is one of my favorite examples. Anyone can send anyone else an email using the open SMTP standard, regardless if you use Gmail (a proprietary software) or Thunderbird (open source) or even PINE (freeware from the 1990s).

See our many posts on the FHIR health data standard.

Open Standards in digital development would direct software companies to store and share data in a common standard, allowing for interoperability between any two systems. Companies could still create Open Source or proprietary software code, but the data could move freely between the two. Also, governments could choose software based on functionality and service, without being locked into using only one provider.

Obviously, there is much resistance to this idea within software companies that benefit from proprietary standards they control. Governments are then beholden to that vendor to view, edit, or export data, which is now the most valuable aspect of a software system.

What About “Open Transfer”?

One idea I proposed is to focus on Open Transfer – a new concept. Open Transfer is defined as the ability of a government to transfer ownership and management of a software solution and its data from one provider to another.

In this situation, a software developer could create whatever proprietary systems or standards they please. However, a government would keep the right to use that solution and be able to transfer usage rights to another software developer. This transfer would include the incumbent training the new manager on the system and its peculiarities.

There is already a clear precedence for Open Transfer in US government procurement. USAID ADS Chapter 318 on Intellectual Property Rights clearly states that the USG has Open Transfer rights to computer software and data for USG purposes.

When a contractor establishes a claim to a copyright involving data produced under a contract, the USG generally is granted a paid-up, non-exclusive, irrevocable, worldwide license to unlimited rights for all such data. For computer software, the USG receives every right it would have with any other data, except that it does not have the right to distribute it to the public. When the USG has restricted rights in computer software, the USG generally may not use or reproduce it or disclose it outside the USG without permission from the party owning the copyright. The USG may only use or copy the restricted computer software in accordance with the licensing rights the USG obtained (usually including the computers for which the software was acquired and their back-ups).

Sadly, this clause is rarely invoked and its even more rare that an incumbent has the resources and desire to train the next software developer on how to manage and extend the existing system. However, these challenges can be overcome with stronger proposal language and contract management processes.

Open and Transparent Practices

As you saw yesterday, the refreshed Digital Principles talk about Creating Open and Transparent Practices, noting that effective digital initiatives establish confidence and good governance through measures that promote open innovation and collaboration.

Open and transparent practices can include but are not limited to a technical design with open and transparent practices that can include the use of agile methodologies, open standards, open data, open source, and open innovation.

The refreshed Principle notes that when organizations do not prioritize transparency and openness, it results in a lack of or loss of trust. Trust is critical to encourage participation, and without it, people will rationally choose to avoid the risks associated with engaging with digital services and sharing their data – thus foregoing any potential benefits.

So what do you think? Should we focus on open transfer when applying the Digital Principles in digital development? Is that a key open and transparent practice?

