The challenges of improving Internet access are multifaceted and interrelated, particularly in developing countries. Software developers and network engineers need to have strong technical skills, entrepreneurs need an enabling business environment, and hardware solutions need open and secure digital infrastructure.

Meeting and overcoming these challenges across the Asia Pacific region requires innovative solutions and local actors who are best placed to understand community needs and requirements. Local actors also often need catalytic funding that can incentivize new innovations and support new initiative development.

2024 ISIF Asia Grants

ISIF Asia Grants are open to public and private sector organizations, academia, non-profits, and social enterprise organizations in three thematic areas:

Inclusion: Initiatives that help ensure everyone has meaningful access to the Internet, online applications and services

Infrastructure: Initiatives to increase Internet speed, reduce maintenance and operational costs, and improve reliability and/or security

Knowledge: Initiatives that develop technical capacity and/or research around Internet network operations for technical and non-technical audiences

Within these three program areas, there are additional types of grants.

Ian Peter Grants for Internet and the Environment

The Ian Peter Grants for Internet and the Environment can be across any of the three program areas and are to support innovative solutions to the environmental impact of the Internet. They commemorate the life and work of Ian Peter, Internet pioneer and environmental activist.

IPv6 Deployment Grants

ISIF Asia’s IPv6 Deployment Grants are also open for organizations planning to deploy IPv6 in the Asia Pacific. IPv6 Deployment Grants range between USD 30,000 and USD 250,000. These are part of the Infrastructure program.

Apply Now! Deadline is 28 March 2024

