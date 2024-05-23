ICT4D Pilotitis Causes and Remedies Framework

⇓ More from ICTworks

Countries from low-and-medium income sectors have faced several long-standing challenges, including poverty, unemployment and an overburdened healthcare system. In many of these countries, ICT4D projects are piloted to help alleviate some of these challenges.

What is ICT4D Pilotitis?

Investors often prefer to fund a “proof-of-concept” before committing to a larger project, as a successful pilot project provides evidence that the initiative has potential and justifies further financial support. However, many of these ICT4D projects have not had much success in being replicated in other contexts, a phenomenon that has earned the title of “pilotitis”.

The term “pilotitis” describes projects that are typically short-lived and never scaled to reach their full potential. Pilotitis can erode the confidence of the intended beneficiaries in the projects. These initiatives are often short-lived, fail on their promises, and do not provide any long-term benefits.

Pilotitis: Cause-Remedies Framework

A Synthesis of the Causes of ICT4D Projects’ Pilotitis: Prioritising the Remedies for the SDG2030 Agenda by Tania Prinsloo and Funmi Adebesin presents a synthesis of a systematic literature review of 25 research papers. The synthesis identified four broad causes of pilotitis and four broad areas of remedies to the “disease” that has plagued the ICT4D space for many years.

Four Causes of Pilotitis

The Pilotitis: Cause-Remedies Framework highlights the circular nature of the causes, which contribute to a cycle of failure.

Local Context-Related Issues: Local Constraints, Cultural Differences, Unsuitable Solution

Local Constraints, Cultural Differences, Unsuitable Solution Resource-Related Issues: Skills Transfer, Training, Adequate Reporting

Skills Transfer, Training, Adequate Reporting Business Model-Related Issues: Incompatibility, Government Support, Unsuitable Solution,

Incompatibility, Government Support, Unsuitable Solution, Design-Reality Gap-Related Issues: Unnecessary Technology, More Pressing Needs, Unique Needs

Four Remedies for Pilotitis

Based on our synthesis of 25 extant literature, we identified remedies are represented as semi-circles, following a specific sequence. It is crucial to address these remedies in a particular order.

Technical Remedies: User-Centric Approach, Offline Functionality, Data to Stakeholders

User-Centric Approach, Offline Functionality, Data to Stakeholders Economic Remedies: Adequate Financing, Long-Term Financing, Cost Considerations

Adequate Financing, Long-Term Financing, Cost Considerations Environmental Remedies, Government/Local Involvement, Local Laws and Traditions, Partnerships

Government/Local Involvement, Local Laws and Traditions, Partnerships User Acceptance Remedies: Provide Training, Continuous Users’ Feedback, Needs-Targeted Solution

To achieve the SDGs by 2030, we propose the Pilotitis: Cause-Remedies Framework as a tool that can be used to ensure that future ICT4D projects do not succumb to pilotitis and experience subsequent failure. By adopting the suggested remedies outlined in the framework, we are optimistic that the prospect of future ICT4D projects would be enhanced, thereby increasing the likelihood of their success.

The findings indicate that a more effective approach to pilot projects can contribute to a greater number of successful ICT4D initiatives that can be expanded and genuinely address the beneficiaries’ needs and requirements.

A lightly edited synopsis of A Synthesis of the Causes of ICT4D Projects’ Pilotitis: Prioritising the Remedies for the SDG2030 Agenda by Tania Prinsloo and Funmi Adebesin

