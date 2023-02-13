Apply Now: $500,000 for Your Humanitarian Crisis Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

Information and communication technology solutions have the potential to greatly enhance and amplify the impact of efforts to address pressing global challenges in the humanitarian space. ICT4D can greatly improve the speed, efficiency, and impact of international development efforts, helping organizations to better serve communities in need, particularly for people who are marginalized or living in remote areas.

WFP Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator Programme

The World Food Programme’s Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator is now accepting high-impact innovative solutions that strive to enhance emergency management and solve humanitarian challenges faced by vulnerable populations and humanitarian actors.

Sign Up Now for More Funding Leads

Humanitarian Innovation Accelerator seeks innovations that leverage new technologies, new approaches, and new partnerships to improve and reduce risks in emergency management, enhance emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and prevention through the use of the following technologies or approaches in humanitarian contexts:

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Satellite Technology

Digital Health

Supply Chain and Logistics

All solutions need to be based on the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence, and impartiality. Selected ventures will participate in WFP Innovation Bootcamp and will be considered for the WFP Sprint Program, a twelve-month acceleration program with equity-free funding access to up to US$500,000 in the Scaling workstream and up to US$130,000 in the Early Stage workstream.

Apply Now! Deadline is March 1, 2023

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: