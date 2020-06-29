Apply Now: $150,000 Grants for Community Internet Services Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

There is still digital divide around the world, regardless of how many people have access to mobile phones, 3G wireless coverage, or community telecenters. As the Alliance for Affordable Internet says, we need to have Meaningful Connectivity that includes:

Regular internet use – minimum threshold: daily internet access

– minimum threshold: daily internet access An appropriate device – minimum threshold: access to a smartphone

– minimum threshold: access to a smartphone Enough data – minimum threshold: An unlimited broadband connection at home, or place of work or study

– minimum threshold: An unlimited broadband connection at home, or place of work or study A fast connection – minimum threshold: 4G mobile connectivity

One way we can achieve that first metric – regular Internet use – is to create services that are directly relevant to communities and their members. Internet-based services that respond to community needs and create opportunity for its members.

$150,000 Community Internet Services Grants

The Internet Society Foundation has launched a Strengthening Communities/Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) grant program to expand economic growth, improve health outcomes and increase educational opportunities by supporting individuals and communities to more knowledgeably and skillfully use the Internet.

The Foundation has grant funding for programs that will be implemented in Bangladesh, Colombia and Senegal that focus on the following opportunities:

Economic Growth: Internet solutions that help communities leverage Internet access to build financial opportunities, increase economic independence, and create sustainable income sources.

Healthcare: Internet solutions that support communities to leverage Internet access to improve health outcomes, facilitate patient care and upskill local healthcare providers.

Education: Internet solutions that support communities to leverage Internet access to increase entry to basic education, improve learning outcomes and increase teaching skills.

Given the exceptional situation created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Foundation will also accept applications that leverage the Internet for COVID-19 Digital Response in these three focus areas.

