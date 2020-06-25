WhatsApp is Not Email. Do Not Manage Your Business With Messages

⇓ More from ICTworks

At the end of 2019 Kenya’s mobile penetration reached 112% – in Kenya, there are more SIM cards than persons – compared to 80% for Africa. Nearly 200 million of those who are connected, use WhatsApp making it the most popular messaging platform in Africa. But WhatsApp is not email and while they may be used interchangeably, for businesses and business processes, this can be a nightmare.

In November 2018, when ReaMedica Healthcare Kenya (RMH) opened our health clinic in Mombasa on the east coast of Kenya, for the first few months nearly everything was communicated on WhatsApp. In fairness, when working in low-and-middle-income-countries (LMICs), people are more likely to own a smartphone than access to a computer and data bundles are often cheaper than mobile airtime for texts and talking.

More Wifi Equaled More WhatsApp

I believed that once we had Wifi installed and a computer for the staff to use, our business and operational communications would be mainly from email. The reality is that Internet access, even free, does not equal usage.

It was not a question of access, it was a question of habit and behaviours. Access to Wifi at work did not facilitate a readiness to communicate over email, it merely made it easier and cheaper to communicate over WhatsApp.

Three months after Wifi was installed, emails would take days to get a response. Ironically, I would send WhatsApp messages to the staff to check and respond to emails. Employees, vendors and stakeholders accepted communications over WhatsApp and for the staff, moving to email only made things more difficult on ourselves.

What was more alarming was that we were sharing information and documentation with vendors and external parties over WhatsApp. Communicating everything on WhatsApp, means that information is simultaneously everywhere and nowhere which equals no accountability.

How We Use Business Email

Corporate or business-related emails can be laborious, and it is often a CYA (Cover-Your-Ass) tool. By cc’ing anyone you think could be remotely involved. But the staff’s usage was the exact opposite. Emails were simple one-to-one WhatsApp message over email, persons who should be on distribution were not. Emails are not conversations and constructing a succinct email requires some thought and preparation.

I explained (in an email) to the RMH staff that subject titles, who is on the distribution, and how to structure the message. That WhatsApp is not to be used to communicate with business partners, vendors or share sensitive internal communications especially as we had bought computers for the office.

Also, the ability to quickly and easily search for email messages and threads enhance accountability was not obvious when you are operating in a marketplace where receipts and invoices are a standard part of the transaction.

For businesses, especially start-up businesses who are unable to afford enterprise systems for inventory, sales tracking and even human resource services. Emails provide electronic documentation of communications and transaction history, it can be used as a simplistic but effective audit tool.

The Problem with WhatsApp in Business

We informed our vendors that we need the price quotes, delivery schedules, invoices or receipts on email for record keeping. Most of the suppliers would communicate with our staff over WhatsApp. A few begrudgingly began working with us over email but others felt it was too much of a hassle to work solely over email i.e. our orders weren’t large enough to merit the “additional work”.

For those that did agree, getting vendors to respond via email was its own odyssey. We would send an email and then would follow-up over the phone to have them respond electronically. What might take a day took multiple calls and several days to get them to respond.

Several vendor salespersons refused anything but WhatsApp and so we would follow-up with an email to the salesperson recapping and adding in the documentation, typically a purchase order or invoice.

Early on orders were incomplete despite cross-checking and requiring approvals of the department head, the lapse occurred because we mixed conversations, WhatsApp and phone calls. Astonishingly some orders of more than 15 items were submitted by our staff on WhatsApp, literally typing out pharmaceuticals, quantities and pricing.

Information was everywhere and nowhere simultaneously, the chances of getting an order incorrect orders were high, and it happened frequently and just with supplies.

Moving From WhatsApp to Email

Stock-outs meant potential customers seeking services elsewhere and reordering one-offs added shipping costs. To address this, we implemented a policy that orders were to be put in excel and internal approval obtained by email.

Orders substantiated on WhatsApp were fined and that the staff member placing the order would responsible for half of the amount of the write-offs for mix-ups in supplies and inventory orders and the full amount of additional shipping costs incurred for incomplete orders. The purpose was not to create more bureaucracy but rather to reinforce predictable uniformity in oversight, tracking, verification and internal communication.

Asking people to do things differently requires explanation, repetition, time and enforcement but not necessarily in that order. What we asked them to do seemed more foreign than practical, so in the short-term we focused on enforcement, repetition and adoption. After more than a year, all internal management issues, vendor communications and procurement orders are only communicated through email.

Since shifting our procurement through email, we have reduced the time to receive orders from weeks to days (typically within 48 hours) which in turn has nearly eliminated our stock-outs and errors in ordering.

Now if we only had enough computers…

The emphasis on email, is about business processes, traceability and the clear separation of business versus personal communications. The ease and ubiquity of WhatsApp makes it a wonderful tool for quick communications and personal messaging and judiciously as an adjunct to email but not as the primary means of business related communications.

Michael Seo is the Managing Partner at ReaMedica Health