Apply Now: €1,500,000 for Your Educational Technology Solutions

The unprecedented Covid-19 crisis has greatly affected the education sector, with more than a billion young people in a lockdown and distance education expanding to ensure education. Vulnerable groups like refugees or women need highly accessible and inclusive quality education, especially continuous access to basic public education services and lasting COVID-19 digital response solutions.

1.5 Million Euro for EduTech Solutions

EdTech Call for Proposals from Wehubit progamme of Enabel, the Belgian development agency, intends to support education technologies and the continuity of education for all with grants of EUR 200,000 to EUR 350,000 from the European Union.

Submissions should focus on one or more of the following aspects:

Ensure continued access to basic service delivery of public education and training through digital solutions (e.g. digital or hybrid solutions that ensure continued access, etc.);

Ensure inclusion of vulnerable groups (e.g. women and girls, underserved populations, refugees, people with disabilities; using adapted digital or blended solutions taking into account digital literacy, access to devices & connectivity, etc.);

Ensure quality of learning (e.g. developing materials and teaching strategies that are adapted to the context and to different modes of delivery, ensuring teachers have the necessary applied digital skills to engage in EdTech, strengthen the pedagogic approach in support of EdTech, etc.);

Ensure sustainability of digital solutions for education during and after the crisis (e.g. embedding digital solutions in education policies and existing systems, establishing public-private collaborations, implementation of a financial sustainability strategy, etc.).

Applicants should offer existing digital educational technology solutions that have proven to be effective, and are ready to scale in one of the 14 following countries : Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda on a larger scale.

Apply Now: Deadline is 30 July 2021

