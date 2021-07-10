Apply Now: $25,000 Seed Funding for COVID-19 Digital Response Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

The COVID-19 crisis had an unprecedented impact on our society. The crisis has exposed the fragility of the current system’s functioning across the globe, but has also:

Provided a powerful lens to examine the underlying conditions that led to this fragility,

Illuminated gaps in economic and social values chains,

Created an opportunity to improve economic resilience and related issues.

Innovative COVID-19 digital response approaches and South-South Cooperation, can respond to the current health emergency and far reaching socio-economic headwinds. Since the beginning of the pandemic, innovators have been responding to the crisis with a progressive approach.

Global South COVID-19 Digital Innovation Challenge

The Global South COVID-19 Digital Innovation Challenge will identify scalable innovative digital solutions that will enable communities from the Global South to deal with the cascading effects of the pandemic – across governance, economic and social sectors, and wellbeing.

Register Now for $4 Billion in USAID Funding

$25,000 seed funding grants from the International Telecommunication Union and the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) are available for

Enabling governments and communities to suppress the transmission of the virus through technologies such as AI, blockchain, IoT for logistics and distribution for local

supply chains, digital health, open educational resources

supply chains, digital health, open educational resources Mitigating the socioeconomic impact and safeguarding people and their livelihoods with digital cash transfers, e-commerce, digital financial inclusion, digital rights, and food security solutions

#RecoverBetter by improving preparedness measures like contact tracing, testing and surveillance, digital literacy for women and youth in the informal sector, and e-governance solutions

The Challenge will promote South-South cooperation and provide a mentorship scheme to increase the potential of winning teams to scale up innovations across developing countries.

Apply Now! Deadline is July 15, 2021

More Seed Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for $4 Billion in USAID funding or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: