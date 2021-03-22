Apply Now: $150,000 Google News Innovation Funding for African Journalists

⇓ More from ICTworks

The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic paired with misinformation has created a turbulent period for the news ecosystem. Misinformation can divide society, incite violence, and undermine democracy. he news ecosystem needs the tools to understand, expose, and counter these threats. Also, new opportunities for news providers who play an important role in tackling disinformation and building trust with readers.

$150,000 Google News Innovation Funding

The Middle East, Turkey and Africa GNI Innovation Challenge focuses on creative projects that demonstrate opportunities to increase reader engagement and support the development of new business models. Google will fund selected projects up to USD $150,000 and will finance up to 70% of the total project cost.

The Middle East, Turkey & Africa GNI Innovation Challenge is open to organizations of every size, including freelancers and sole traders, that aim to produce innovative, original journalism and to enlighten citizens with trustworthy journalistic content, whose projects focus on encouraging a more sustainable news ecosystem, that meet five main criteria:

Impact : Potential for significant positive impact on the creation of new revenue streams and/or change the way people consume digital news.

: Potential for significant positive impact on the creation of new revenue streams and/or change the way people consume digital news. Innovation : Innovative use of technology, business model, new reader engagement approaches that are transformative for the applicant and for users.

: Innovative use of technology, business model, new reader engagement approaches that are transformative for the applicant and for users. Feasibility : Clear indicators and metrics, or even a business plan when relevant, and set out key risks and mitigation steps.

: Clear indicators and metrics, or even a business plan when relevant, and set out key risks and mitigation steps. Inspiration : Willingness to share knowledge, open source code or/and to contribute to the improvement of the ecosystem overall.

: Willingness to share knowledge, open source code or/and to contribute to the improvement of the ecosystem overall. Diversity: Demonstrate commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion whether that is within their audience, organisation or content.

Apply Now! Deadline is April 12, 2021

