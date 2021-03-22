Apply Now: $150,000 Google News Innovation Funding for African Journalists

The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic paired with misinformation has created a turbulent period for the news ecosystem. Misinformation can divide society, incite violence, and undermine democracy. he news ecosystem needs the tools to understand, expose, and counter these threats. Also, new opportunities for news providers who play an important role in tackling disinformation and building trust with readers.
The Middle East, Turkey and Africa GNI Innovation Challenge focuses on creative projects that demonstrate opportunities to increase reader engagement and support the development of new business models. Google will fund selected projects up to USD $150,000 and will finance up to 70% of the total project cost.
The Middle East, Turkey & Africa GNI Innovation Challenge is open to organizations of every size, including freelancers and sole traders, that aim to produce innovative, original journalism and to enlighten citizens with trustworthy journalistic content, whose projects focus on encouraging a more sustainable news ecosystem, that meet five main criteria:
- Impact: Potential for significant positive impact on the creation of new revenue streams and/or change the way people consume digital news.
- Innovation: Innovative use of technology, business model, new reader engagement approaches that are transformative for the applicant and for users.
- Feasibility: Clear indicators and metrics, or even a business plan when relevant, and set out key risks and mitigation steps.
- Inspiration: Willingness to share knowledge, open source code or/and to contribute to the improvement of the ecosystem overall.
- Diversity: Demonstrate commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion whether that is within their audience, organisation or content.
Hello. My name is Abdel Hafiz Diab Mansour from Libya from the city of Sirte. Thank you very much for your support to the youth in the field of media, whether in Africa or in Libya. I am one of the young media men in the eastern city of Libya. The work is a broadcaster in the Libya Al-Ghad channel and the local Sirte radio broadcaster has many ideas. I hope to implement it, and he does not have the support of the public such as these actions, including the political, economic and entertainment positions, especially the entertainment programs that shorten the families of children, and as you know that the city of Sirte has been subjected to many rights, including 2011, including the 2015/2016 ISIS war, including the Bunyan Al-Marsous war and many wars