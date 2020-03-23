Apply Now: $30,000 Google Africa PhD Fellowships in Computer Science

⇓ More from ICTworks

There are outstanding graduate students doing exceptional and innovative research in areas relevant to computer science and related fields across the African continent. These emerging leaders will soon influence the future of information and communication technology for development (ICT4D).

$30,000 Google PhD Fellowships

The Google PhD Fellowship Program was created to nurture and maintain strong relations with the academic community with paid academic fellowships to support promising PhD candidates and foster inclusive research communities.

Students chosen for named Fellowships will receive up to 3 years support from a Google Research Mentor and $30,000 USD stipend to cover salary plus tuition, research related activities, and travel expenses.

Applications are open to students from any African university that are in, or about to begin research in Computer Science and these related areas:

Google PhD Fellowships recipients are selected through an internal review process that includes reviews from subject-matter experts across Google and committees led by Google’s top researchers.

Apply Now: Deadline is April 15, 2020

