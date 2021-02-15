Apply Now: $6,500 Funding for Open Source Humanitarian Projects

⇓ More from ICTworks

Open source software projects in the humanitarian aid sector often need programming, technical writing, and graphic design skills to produce high-quality solutions. At the same time, passionate technologists are searching for high-value internships where they can learn new skills and improve global programs.

$6,500 Outreachy Open Source Intern Support

Outreachy is seeking open source humanitarian programs involving climate change, infectious diseases, and mental health that it can support with fully remote FOSS interns. Programs should submit 1-3 intern projects to build scale within the program to effect lasting change.

Sign Up Now for more funding opportunities!

Outreachy is also seeking interns that can support software programming, user experience, documentation, illustration, graphical design, or data science. Interns could be university students, code school graduates, people switching careers, or people coming back to tech after starting a family or other long absence.

Approved communities will receive at least one fully funded FOSS intern. Outreachy will provide $6,500 USD intern sponsorship per intern – $5,500 internship stipend, $500 conference stipend, and $500 accounting fee. Interns can be fully remote from FOSS programs.

Apply Now! Deadline is February 22 for Interns, March 1, 2021 for Organizations

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: