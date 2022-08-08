Apply Now: $50,000 for Your African Technology Startup

⇓ More from ICTworks

Emerging technology startup companies at the pre-seed or seed stage (operating for less than two years and currently generating income) usually need to raise funding, build industry networks and gain global visibility.

This is especially true for young companies that are demonstrating traction with new innovations for African business and consumer markets in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, or Kenya.

$50,000 MEST Africa Challenge for 2022

MEST Africa Challenge is a business pitch competition for technology startups looking to get to the next level of their growth journey. African startups will showcase their unique value in English-language pitch competitions in Accra, Lagos, Nairobi, Cape Town, and Dakar.

Finalists from each country will attend the MEST Africa Demo Day in Accra, Ghana on December 1st, 2022 where they will once again compete on a global stage for up to US$ 50,000 in equity investment and the opportunity to join the MEST Portfolio and global community.)

