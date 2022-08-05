How LMIC Governments Can Benefit from the No-Code Revolution

⇓ More from ICTworks

No-code software application development is a paradigm shift sweeping the technology world. The research firm Gartner estimates that by 2025 around 70% of new applications created by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies (compared to just under 25% in 2020).

These figures are drawn from enterprises in high income countries. What does the picture look like in the international development sector? In this post I explore the implications this shift has for governments and other development agencies in low and middle income countries.

What is no-code?

Wikipedia offers this definition for no-code:

No-code development platforms allow programmers and non-programmers to create applications through graphical user interfaces and configuration instead of traditional computer programming.

The article touches on the difference between no-code (which often include pre-built templates that require no code writing at all) and low-code (which often use standardised configuration files that enable you to easily modify an application). In reality this is often more of a continuum, with graphical tools that enable you to do simple tasks and the option to add in code to do more complex things.

There are many different no-code and low-code platforms available, with new ones emerging all the time. They may focus on specific use cases such as building websites, to creating mobile apps to automating back-office processes (like time sheets, expenses and leave requests). At Kwantu we’re working on a platform to enable government to create applications to monitor the delivery of large public programmes.

What are the benefits of no-code?

Research and case studies identify four consistent benefits for no-code.

Benefit 1: Faster

No-code is typically at least twice as fast as traditional development. One brief example from our work: At the height of the COVID pandemic, Kwantu was asked by the Free State Department of Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) to help them create a digital grant application system to support small businesses. Using our low-code platform the entire process from design to configuration to testing and rollout to users took only six weeks.

Having created that system, cloning it and adapting it to cover additional grant programmes (for DESTEA and other parts of government) then took only a few days. These time savings will grow as more customisable ‘templates’ are created that respond to common use cases.

Benefit 2: Cheaper

No-code can cut the cost of development by up to 80%. It avoids the needs for software developers (who tend to be expensive) and takes less time, which in turn saves money. However, there are further savings to consider during maintenance. Simple (but important) changes to an application (such as small tweaks to forms and permissions) can now easily be done in-house by existing staff. This avoids the need for an expensive maintenance contract.

Benefit 3: More scalable

With no-code any prototype built for demonstration purposes is already scalable. Further, no-code platforms typically include tools to deploy new applications quickly to a wide range of users.

In a recent project in Malawi we were asked by the World Bank to create a prototype application to track infrastructure projects implemented by local government. This was further refined in a series of workshops with the government agency responsible for this area. Once finalised and tested the prototype can be deployed immediately to all 28 district councils with confidence that the infrastructure is in place to operate at national scale.

Benefit 4: Shared Platform Services

Cloud based no-code platforms enable different applications to use a common architecture for back-up, security, deployment, payments, messaging and other core services. This has enormous efficiency savings.

If your application needs to use SMS to communicate, simply use the SMS module to integrate with the approved gateway provider. If you need to make payments, use the payments module that is already connected to a payment provider. In both cases the organisation operating the platform can procure one provider for each of these areas that are then used by multiple different applications.

What are Benefits for LMIC Governments?

As no-code matures we will see a shift to applications that can be quickly and easily assembled by the teams that will use and manage them. They will draw on common templates and building blocks (already tried and tested by others) that can be modified to meet their needs. This has enormous implications for low and middle income governments.

Benefit 1: Reducing design-reality gap

Were you aware that around 85% of government technology projects fail to meet their objectives? Research from the University of Manchester, suggests that “a key factor is the level of difference between the current reality and the model/conception and assumptions built into the project’s design. The larger this design-reality gap, the greater the risk of failure, conversely, the smaller the gap, the greater the chance of success”.

In my experience this design-reality gap is exacerbated when the people that will use the technology are not sufficiently involved in it’s design, creation and testing. No-code can help overcome the dis-connect. People can see what is being built by IT teams in real time, ensuring that nothing gets lost in translation. If they are confident enough, they can also get involved in making changes that refine an application, ensuring it really meets their needs.

Benefit 2: Addressing software skills shortage

Governments largely lack the skills to develop new applications in-house and are overly reliant on outsourcing. This problem is not unique to LMIC’s. The UK parliament found that government has “failed to develop a modern professional approach to IT operations needed to support business change and transformation and have created an over-reliance on outsourcing”

But what if existing IT teams and other skilled individuals in government could play a bigger role?

Gartner describes this opportunity as ‘harnessing the power of business technologists’. Their research finds that 41% of employees already identify as business technologists, meaning they report outside of IT departments and create technology or analytics capabilities for internal or external business use.

This in turn can accelerate digital transformation. The same Gartner research found that:

Organizations that successfully enable business technologists are 2.6 times more likely to accelerate digital business outcomes than organizations that do not empower business technologists.

Benefit 3: Lower Maintenance Costs

There is clearly a lot more to creating a well-designed application than a no-code platform. Thinking through how to architect and design an application is a skill in and of itself. In my view the most likely starting point for government is to contract out the creation of new applications, but bring maintenance in-house.

Maintenance is a major cost driver. The annual cost is often in the region of a quarter of the cost of application development.

This covers things like server maintenance and security updates, which in a no-code context are now centralised for all applications. It also covers small changes to forms, roles, permissions and other application logic as the business needs change. These are now simple tasks that internal IT teams can do without the need for an expensive maintenance contract.

Benefit 4: Shared libraries of interoperable template apps

The 80:20 rule applies well to government applications. That is to say that 80% of the requirements are typically the same, while 20% vary from one programme or department to another. This means that once an application has been created that serves one programme, it is much easier and faster to adapt it to serve another programme.

The implication for ‘business technologists’ in government is the creation of shared libraries of applications that they can draw on as a template to adapt and customise to serve their own needs. This avoids the need to design an application from scratch. It also ensures that similar design patterns are employed across government.

At Kwantu we see this going one step further to create shared libraries of data objects. Think of data objects as the data building blocks for applications. They represent the data model for concepts like a person that participates in a programme, a project description, a project budget and so on.

If a core library of data objects are created and curated centrally in government – prioritising areas where interoperability is needed – these can then be incorporated in applications. This in turn bakes in standard data definitions from the beginning, making it easier to answer questions like ‘How many climate change projects are we implementing and what is our current spend on these projects?’

When will No-Code become a reality?

There are many no-code platforms available now. However, they are mostly designed for environments where reliable Internet and electricity are assumed. At Kwantu we’ve taken an offline and mobile first approach to no-code. This ensures that any application created works by default offline and on a wide range of mobile devices. This open source platform has been widely used to create management information systems for cash transfer and citizen engagement programmes.

As demand grows we will no doubt see a range of other options emerge focusing on different use cases.

By Rob Worthington, Senior Business Analyst at Kwantu