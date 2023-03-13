Apply Now: $1 Million Financial Inclusion Crypto for Good Grants

⇓ More from ICTworks

New blockchain technologies are enabling new products and services that can solve critical challenges of our society. Even better, chain-agnostic Web3 innovations that are decentralized and inclusive can support local solutions to local problems. Blockchain and cryptocurrency can be used for good.

Organizations are funding blockchain and cryptocurrency for social good programs that will catalyze the “crypto for good” ecosystem and build resilience and dignity for people facing disasters and conflict in emerging markets.

Mercy Corps Crypto For Good Fund

Crypto For Good Fund II by Mercy Corps Ventures seeks to drive global financial inclusion with sustainable and scalable of blockchain-enabled solutions for low-income and un/underbanked populations.

The Fund will provide an equity-free grant up to $100,000 to ten eligible startups applying decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology to build financial inclusion solutions. These investments will generate important evidence and insights for services like:

Access to credit for underbanked users

Nature-based solutions for climate resilience

Humanitarian aid delivery

Transparent supply chains

Crypto-enabled wallets for underserved users.

Mercy Corps Ventures will invest in startups and social enterprises in Africa, South and SouthEast Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Pacific Islands, and Western Balkans.

Apply Now! Deadline is March 31, 2023

