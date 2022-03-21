Apply Now: $385,000 for Equitable Digital Health Blockchain Systems

⇓ More from ICTworks

Half of the world’s population lacks access to essential health services such as family planning and immunizations, just one example of the unfair yet avoidable differences that exist in health systems worldwide.

These persistent inequalities exist both within and between countries, contributing to underserved communities such as ethnic minorities or refugees experiencing systematically worse health outcomes. Nearly 100 million people are driven into extreme poverty each year due to health expenses. The pandemic has only further underscored and exacerbated these disparities.

However, innovative blockchain technology offers the potential for entrepreneurs to address pressing issues in their communities and the world. Health services can be provided and tracked with distributed ledger technology and cryptocurrency to improve efficiency and equity. The only question is “how?”

MIT Solve Equitable Health Systems Challenge

The MIT Solve Equitable Health Systems Challenge is looking for eight technology-based solutions that help build equitable health systems for all, especially for the most underserved communities. To that end, Solve seeks solutions that:

Prioritize a people-centered infrastructure that ensures essential health services, equipment, and medicines are more accessible and affordable for those left out of the system.

Identify, monitor, and/or reduce bias in healthcare systems at all stages, from medical research up to the point of care.

Actively build, or re-build, trust and engagement between historically underserved communities and their health systems.

Applicants can win one or multiple funding opportunities from the MIT Solver community, including a $10,000 grant funded by Solve, and:

$200,000 GSR Prize for solutions that use blockchain solutions

$100,000 Living Proof Prize for women-led technology teams

$75,000 Innovation for Women Prize for innovative technology for women and girls

Apply Now! Deadline is March 31, 2022

