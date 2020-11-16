Apply Now: $50,000 EduTech Research Grants for COVID-19 Response

⇓ More from ICTworks

Coronavirus related school closures have affected 90% of the world’s student population. EduTech solutions can support educational outcomes for children and Many countries’ COVID-19 Digital Response includes some form of educational technology.

Yet the evidence base on what is showing promise, for whom, and under what circumstances is limited. Researchers have an opportunity to strengthen knowledge and evidence on what ICT4Edu programs work as governments and organisations mobilise to provide education to children and youth. Together, we can inform and advocate for effective responses to educational disruptions.

$50,000 for COVID-19 EduTech Research

EdTech Hub call for proposals will fund research projects for 3-6 months that are related to COVID-19 response and recovery using educational technology.

Applicants can ask for grant funding between 10,000 GBP and 50,000 GBP for empirically-based research in Bangladesh, Ghana, Kenya, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, or Tanzania, that focuses:

Systems Technology to strengthen education system governance, data management and accountability.

to strengthen education system governance, data management and accountability. Teacher Technology to improve the professional development, retention and attendance of teachers.

to improve the professional development, retention and attendance of teachers. Learner Technology for the diverse needs of girls, learners with disabilities, out of school children, refugees and internally displaced learners.

The selected research projects will investigate the practical application of EduTech, generate primary research, and develop recommendations during pandemic response, recovery, and beyond.

Apply Now: Deadline is November 27, 2020

