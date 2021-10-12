Apply Now: $86,000 for EduTech Innovations for South African Learners

⇓ More from ICTworks

As access to technology grows rapidly throughout South Africa, educational technology provides an opportunity for parents to harness innovation and rapidly accelerate a child’s development – both at home and in centre-based learning programmes.

Yet many early childhood programmes often lack the resources to provide an accessible, quality and contextually relevant learning environment for children. ICT4Edu solutuions in early childhood development have the opportunity to level the playing field for all children no matter their background, geographical location or socioeconomic status.

Edutech can also provide a range of different learning materials in the classroom and mentor and motivate practioners to achive better child outcomes.

EduTech Innovation Challenge

The EduTech Innovation Challenge seeks innovative solutions that will result in quality home or centre-based learning opportunities for children ages 0 to 6 living in South Africa, including:

Empower and equip parents with the tools they need to make the most of these powerful learning opportunities that lie in their everyday interactions with their young child, aged 0 to 6.

Leverage technology as a means to connect and drive engagement from teachers and/or parents.

Equip and inspire teachers with the relevant tools they need to provide a relevant, quality and accessible early learning experience.

Connect teachers and parents to both play unified and active roles in a child’s learning and development journey.

Transform how early learning resources are engaged with in the home or in group-based programmes

Selected applicants will be supported to pitch their educational technology solutions to the Innovation Edge Investment Committee in March 2021. Successful ventures will each receive up to 1.3 million SA Rand in funding, strategic coaching, customised venture building support and connections to social capital.

