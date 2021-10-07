How to Explain Data Standards and Interoperability in Digital Health

⇓ More from ICTworks

Phases like data interoperability, open standards, and health information exchange are often used in digital health, but like many hype cycle buzzwords, there are influential people who don’t know what the ideas really mean or why they matter.

This Standards and Interoperability video series is the first one to really break down misconceptions around how digital health applications can automatically exchange data in a cost-effective way. It also makes the case for interoperability and the value of that investment in the long-run.

We built this instructional animation for our Digital Health: Planning National Systems online course for ministry of health officials around the world. Interoperability, standards, and health information exchanges are crucial for public health managers to have a view of the entire national health system and be able to plan for and mitigate public health challenges accordingly.

It took us 18 months (!!) in partnership with USAID and PATH/Digital Square to figure out how to explain this incredibly complex topic in under 15 minutes. Huge credit here to Merrick Schaefer, Ariel Frankel, Yohan Perera, Liang Cai and many others for the incredible amount of work that went into this.