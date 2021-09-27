Apply Now: $100 Million for African Startups Supporting UN SDGs

Africa is considered the fastest-growing market in the world. Entrepreneurship is a key driver for African development, creating sustainable economic growth that could lift millions of its own out of poverty.
In particular, Africa’s technology sector has been one of the major highlights of the continent’s economic narrative with important new innovations and disruptive business models. McKinsey predicts $5.6 trillion in African business opportunities by 2025.
Venture capital is recognizing this opportunity, Since 2015, the African continent has seen over 40% in annual venture capital growth – $2.02 billion in 250 equity rounds. However, venture capital funding is concentrated in just 5 of the total 55 markets.
$100 Million African Startup Awards
Global Startup Awards – Africa seeks solutions in financial inclusion, HealthTech, AgriTech, Fintech, renewable energy, sustainability and women-in-tech across all 55 countries on the African continent.
GSA Africa is working with local innovation ecosystem players in each region to find innovation leaders with technology-based startups that address both the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which strives to feed Africa, industrialize Africa, integrate Africa, and, ultimately, improve the quality of life for the people of Africa, including:
- WOMAN IN TECH celebrates a pioneering tech startup founded and owned by a woman/women.
- AGRI TECH is awarded to innovative solutions in food security, food production, farming methods and nutrition.
- HEALTH TECH recognizes a startup that has initiated medical breakthroughs through innovative solutions in BioTech, HealthTech, wellness and telemedicine to improve quality of life.
- COMMERCE TECH acknowledges the startup connecting Africa by enabling commerce using technologies ranging from mobile-commerce, e-commerce, blockchain, and cryptocurrency, to fintech, insurtech and big data.
- INDUSTRIAL TECH celebrates the startup that is enabling Africa’s industrialization with innovative solutions for safety, mining, manufacturing, production, logistics, mobility and supply chain management.
- ESG TECH is awarded to the startup that is enabling environmental, social impact or corporate governance solutions in areas such as renewable energy, CleanTech, sustainability, recycling, water and sanitation, human rights, EdTech, GovTech, policy and regulation, among others.
Winning startups are eligible to receive part of the $100 million GIIG Africa Fund. The startup should be less than 5 years old, have a minimum viable product (MVP), generate monthly recurring revenue, and be African-led, meaning that it must have at least one founder or co-founder on the team who is from Africa and resides on the continent.
Apply Now! Deadline is September 30, 2021
