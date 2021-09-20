Apply Now! $37,000 for Your Educational Technology Innovation Idea

⇓ More from ICTworks

Equal and equitable access to quality education is one of the greatest challenges facing global society. Socio-economic status, geography, race, gender, and disability all play a role in how and when we learn, and the resulting opportunities education opens. Critically, the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded long-existing challenges and wiped out 20 years of progress.

EduTech can be key to addressing these issues. Innovative educational technology solutions address the challenge of making quality education a right for all – not a privilege. In addition, current students enrolled in accredited institutions of higher education have unique expertise, empathy, and perspectives to design technological solutions to a global problem.

$37,000 EduTech Call for Code Challenge

The Education Innovation Case Competition seeks innovative technology solutions that addresses a problem aligned to achieving accessible and equitable quality education. Teams of five students enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education should design solutions that:

Broaden educational opportunity for women, who continue to face steep structural and societal barriers

Relieve the burden of educational inequality that falls disproportionally on under-served communities

Democratize access to quality learning for all, in an increasingly digital world

The ICT4Edu solution should demonstrate how technology can help communities in need around the world. While solution submissions do not need to include working code, applicants will need to describe the technologies required and how those technologies fit into the solution.

Teams will compete for $37,000 in prizes and each student from the winning teams will be invited to apply to IBM job opportunities.

Apply Now! Deadline is November 10, 2021

